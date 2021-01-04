Views-exchange meeting held among SP, journos



A views-exchange meeting held among Cumilla's newly-appointed Superintendent of Police Faruq Ahmed PPM (Bar) met and journalists in the Police Super Conference Room on Saturday. While exchanging views with the journalists, he sought the cooperation of the journalists and said, 'I will try my best to protect the security of the marginalized groups while maintaining my professional responsibilities.' He said the operation against drugs would be conducted from his own house as per the instructions of the police chief.







He expressed his firm belief in building a drug free district and sought the cooperation of all for drug free. He added that by strengthening the bit policing system at the union level, all police officers including me will try to maintain security and peace of the people. Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) Azim-ul-Ahsan gave a welcome speech at the exchange of views.







Additional Superintendent of Police (DSB) Md Sajib Khan, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nazmul Hasan, DIWAN Md Mainuddin, DB (OC) Anwarul Azim and journalists from print and electronic media also spoke there. Newly-appointed Superintendent of Police Faruq Ahmed cut a cake and wished a Happy New Year to the journalists on the occasion.









---Jahirul Haq Rasel, Cumilla





