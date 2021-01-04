Controversial Bhanga UNO transferred



Rakibur Rahman Khan, the most controversial and criticized upazila executive officer (UNO) of Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district, has been ordered to be transferred. The notification signed by Deputy Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was published on the website on Sunday. When the news of UNO's transfer spread to different parts of the upazila, it brought relief to the people of various walks of life, including the victims. People demands to take necessary action by conducting departmental investigation against him.





On March 10, 2020, UNO Rakibur Rahman Khan joined Bhanga. Since joining, he has been criticized more than once in various controversial activities. He was also criticized for embezzling millions of takas from his office staff by constructing 250 houses of the Prime Minister's Mujib Year Gift Housing Project. He also harassed the current chairman of the Upazila Parishad SM Habibur Rahman by making false allegations against him.





In last year on December, he traded crores of takas with so-called shopkeepers in the name of allocating 75 per cent government land in Bhanga Bazar. The locals and traders of Bhanga Bazar staged a rally with road blockades. He had a hostile attitude towards MP of Faridpur-4 constituency Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury. For this UNO, the MPs have had to gain a lot of momentum in various developmental works.





Shahadat Hossain, former chairman of Bhanga Upazila Parishad and finance secretary of Awami Juba League, said that he was relieved to hear of his transfer order. Now, if another corrupt official, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Al-Amin Miah, is transferred, Bhangabasi will be free. There will be an appeal to the Prime Minister to investigate them by the Divisional Commissioner and demand appropriate action, he added.











---Ramjan Sikdar, Bhanga





