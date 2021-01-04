Sand lifting is killing agro in Ishwardi

Influential sand traders in Ishwardi upazila extracting sands ignoring government order from banks of Padma River thus threatening the agriculture prospect of Pabna district. -AA



The sand extraction festival is going on in Laxmikunda Union on the banks of Padma river in Ishwardi in defiance of the ban and government order. This has threatened the cultivable lands of the char areas. Earlier, several operations have been launched in Pakshi and Sara Unions to stop sand extraction. A vicious circle is extracting sand from rivers and chars in defiance of the ban on illegal sand extraction. Locals have complained that no administrative action has been taken to stop sand extraction in Laxmikunda. The monthly meeting of the Upazila Law and Order Committee on December 31 has also criticized the illegal extraction of sand in the area.





On the spot, various places from Nabinagar to Kamalpur of Laxikunda Union of the upazila were visited on Saturday. Most of the sand is extracted and transported from the char areas of Dadapur and Bilkedar villages. Day laborers are engaged in sand extraction. Employees are working on sales and truckloads. Mulhotara is not near the edge.







When the workers were asked who was controlling the wharf, they said they did not know and did not know. At the end of the day I get attendance from the employee. When asked about the sales person, he said without revealing his name, "I get paid and keep accounts." When asked who he was working for, he fell into a trance without any answer. The workers ran away while taking pictures of the sand.





Truck-drum trucks carrying sand are trampling in Laxmikunda. Most of the roads in Laxmikunda have collapsed due to sand-carrying truck-drum trucks. These roads are now unusable for ordinary people, bicycles, rickshaws, vans, autorickshaws, CNG and motor vehicles. However, all the roads in Laxmikunda Nijgram of the late Shamsur Rahman Sharif, the former land minister, had paved roads.





Those involved in illegal sand mining are in power. Therefore, several residents of the area said on condition of anonymity that the festival of illegal extraction and sale of sand is going on. A vicious circle of sand traders is extracting hundreds of trucks of sand every day from different places. The crop lands are under threat.







Sand dug from the river and taken away by truck has become impassable due to the formation of large potholes in the roads. When contacted, Laxikunda UP chairman Anisur Rahman Sharif said, "UP elections are ahead." I can't say who or what is involved. However, whoever is involved with it is solely responsible for it.





He said they have no connection with Laxmikunda Union Awami League. The issue of illegal sand mining in Laxmikunda was raised and sharply criticized at the monthly meeting of the Upazila Law and Order Committee held on December 31 under the chairmanship of Ishwardi Upazila Nirbahi Officer PM Imrul Kayes. Chairman Anis Sharif was also present at the meeting.



The UNO said at the meeting that there is a policy on sand extraction. There are also strict guidelines against illegal sand extraction. The policy does not have rules for sand extraction in all areas. If action is taken as per the policy, the government will get revenue. He told the meeting that action would be taken against the culprits soon after talking to the district administration.





Reference: Sand extraction in this area has been stopped since the operation was carried out in Islampara Balumahal of Ishwardi Sandra Union on the afternoon of December 16 at the initiative of Pabna district administration. Vehicles, dredgers and sand trucks were seized during the operation, but no arrests were made. Even though raids were carried out in Balumahal at different times before, the main leaders of Balu Syndicate remained out of reach.









---Swapan Kumar Kundu, Ishwardi







