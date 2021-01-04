DCCI to hold largest virtual B2B conclave to attract FDI



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) is going to organize the first and largest virtual business to business (B2B) meeting in the country from January 5 to 7. The conclave titled "DCCI Business Conclave-2020" is being organized for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), joint ventures, sourcing cost-efficient destinations for import and exploring potential export destinations and increasing business to business interactions globally especially in the wake of new normal, said a press release on Sunday.





In this three-day virtual B2B conclave, representatives from 227 companies from 10 countries, including Bangladesh, will be participating from which 90 companies are from Bangladesh and 137 from other nine countries, reports BSS.





The participating countries are- Algeria, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Turkey, Viet Nam and Bangladesh.Total 176 B2B match-making will take place in three days. Participating companies are mainly from Apparel and Textile, Light Engineering, Medicine, Leather Goods, Plastic Products, Agro and Food processing, IT and ITES sectors.





The B2B match-making will be followed by a virtual inaugural ceremony where Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will join as the chief guest while Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirazul Islam will join as the special guest at 11:00 am on January 5.DCCI believes that through this virtual conclave, foreign investors will be able to find potential sectors to invest in Bangladesh having direct consultation with their counterparts.





They will also be able to know about the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives provided by the government of Bangladesh. The conclave will help the local entrepreneurs to explore cost effective sources for import and find out potential market for export.In the 'New Normal' situation when physical connectivity and direct business-to-business interactions are halted, DCCI takes this initiative of bringing up entrepreneurs across the globe under a single platform to discuss and find possible business explorations for the sake of greater economic development.

