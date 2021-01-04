Published:  12:20 AM, 04 January 2021

Trust Bank AMD gets int'l recognition

Trust Bank Limited Additional Managing Director and CRO Humaira Azam has been recognized as one of 300 influential women in Islamic business and finance in the world by UK-based financial intelligence house Cambridge IFA in their Womani Report 2020. She is the first-ever Bangladeshi woman to receive such honor, said a press release.

WOMANi is a world-wide recognition and felicitation program which intends to redress the gender imbalance by showcasing the achievements of women in Islamic business and finance. The assessments are carried out via a methodology based on three factors; Professional Leadership, Advocacy and Industry- Wide Recognition.


