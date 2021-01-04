'Turkey keens to invest in Bangladesh in larger way'

State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury talking to Turkish Envoy to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan during a courtesy call at Secretariat in the capital on Sunday. -Focus Bangla



Turkish Envoy to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan said, the Government of Turkey has a keen interest for larger scale investment in Bangladesh, especially in the Special Economic Zone. The Turkish Envoy made this remark during a courtesy call on State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at the latter's office on Sunday.During the visit, Turan said, "Turkey wants to work on joint venture investment in the ship breaking and building industry in Bangladesh and also in setting up liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plants on the banks of the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram."





The state minister for Shipping urged the Turkish Envoy for recruitment of the skilled and trained sailors of Bangladesh in Turkish merchant ships and recognition of the two countries' Certificates of Competency (COC) in the maritime sector. 'This will open up a new era of employment opportunities for sailors in both the countries, said the state minister.







He emphasized the need for modern information technology in shipbuilding in Bangladesh and training of Bangladeshi engineers, Public Private Partnership experts and technical officials. The Ambassador assured the minister of the appointment of sailors in Turkish merchant ships, recognition of COCs, exchange of modern information technology in ship building and training in various fields, the press release added.





They discussed the bilateral shipping agreement signed between the two countries in 1986. Later, the State Minister presented 'Unfinished Autobiography 'written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Turkish Ambassador. Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury was present at the time.

Leave Your Comments