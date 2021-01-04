Tahsan becomes UNHCR goodwill ambassador



UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Saturday appointed singer-songwriter and actor Tahsan Khan as its first goodwill ambassador for Bangladesh. Tahsan will join a global team of 30 UNHCR goodwill ambassadors, who are helping highlight the situation of refugees and the work of UNHCR in every corner of the world through their influence, dedication and hard work, reports UNB.





The popular musician has been supporting UNHCR's advocacy and outreach activities since 2019. He visited the Rohingya refugee settlements in Cox's Bazar and supported agency in the promotion of World Refugee Day and other events.Through these engagements, Tahsan witnessed the complex Rohingya humanitarian response in Cox's Bazar, met with refugees, and deepened his understanding of the root causes of displacement.





"I feel privileged and honored to be engaged with UNHCR which ensures protection, provides life-saving assistance and seeks solutions for millions of refugees and displaced people worldwide," he said."More than 1% of humanity - 1 in every 97 people - is displaced by conflict and persecution. As part of the privileged 99%, I feel a moral obligation to offer every support I can extend to uphold their voices."





Steven Corliss, the UNHCR representative in Bangladesh, said: "Not only is Tahsan a brilliant musician and actor, but he is also a passionate refugee advocate and a wonderful human being, who is well-respected and liked in Bangladesh and beyond." "I am very sure that Tahsan will be able to use his reach and influence to give a voice to refugees and advocate for their well-being and protection."



UNHCR engages prominent individuals like Tahsan as Goodwill Ambassadors and supporters as advocates to draw attention to the need for refugees and other forcibly displaced people to be protected live decently and find solutions for their plight.





Bangladesh hosts over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in the largest refugee camp in the world in Cox's Bazar district, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.UNHCR's history in Bangladesh dates back to the Liberation War of 1971 and successive influxes of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh from Myanmar since the late 1970s, including the influx of some 740,000 refugees following August 2017.





