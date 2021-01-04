The corona vaccine: A new life to the world





Almost a year has passed since the Corona epidemic. On December 31, 2019 the first case of the corona was identified in Wuhan, China. The infection then spread rapidly worldwide. Most countries struggle to cope with the terrible situation of infection and death. The situation is still deteriorating day by day. Mortality is on the rise as infections increase. Without the vaccine, it would be impossible to control the virus. In such a delicate situation, people are eagerly waiting for an effective vaccine.







The world is hopeful of - the arrival of the much-awaited vaccine by the end of this year. All the activities of vaccine innovation are moving forward fast. According to the latest list of various organizations, including the World Health Organization, there are now 155 initiatives in the world to prepare vaccines. Of these, 135 are in the preclinical stage, 15 in the 1st stage of the clinical trial in the human body, 11 in the 2nd stage, and 4 in the 3rd stage, one of which has been approved for experimental use in China. Oxford scientists are ahead in all respects. Studies have shown that the coronavirus genome does not change as rapidly as any other flu, which means there is less risk of slowing down the development of mutation vaccines.





On July 2, the Bangladeshi company Globe Biotech announced the invention of the coronavirus vaccine and claimed that their initial test was successful. The people of the country are happy and hopeful about this. Researchers in the Globe have found themselves to be very confident. The third phase of the clinical trial of the Chinese corona vaccine may start in Bangladesh. Bangladesh ICDDRB is to be tested as a partner of Chinese company SinoVAC. The hope is that Bangladesh will also be associated with many world-renowned institutions, including researchers from China's Sinofarm, Singapore's Duke-NUS Medical School Vaccine, France's Sanofi Vaccine, Imperial College London, and Johnson & Johnson. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world till December is seven crores sixty-six lakhs twenty-six thousand and one eighty-seven people and the number of deaths is sixteen lakhs ninety one thousand and nine forty-two people.







The number of infections in Bangladesh is four lakhs ninety-nine thousand and five sixty people and the number of deaths is seven thousand and two forty-two people. One year has passed since the world corona aggression and we have been in Bangladesh for nine months. It is a difficult task to keep people under lockdown for so long - no country can do it. The world economy is in turmoil.







The Ministry of Health has formed a 26-member Corona Vaccine Management Task Force with Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek as its chief adviser. The Additional Secretary (Public Health) of the Health Services Department has been made the Convener and the Line Director of the Health Department MMC & HK (EPI) has been made the Member Secretary.







The circular signed by the Department of Public Health said that once the corona vaccine is finally ready if it is confirmed to be available in Bangladesh, it will take necessary action on information, vaccine equipment, manpower, cold chain capacity, training, transportation, and budget. This committee has been formed to complete all the processes of vaccine management. Regarding the scope of work of the committee, it has been said that this committee will prepare a roadmap for the receipt of the Covid-19 vaccine and prepare the implementation strategy. The Secretary of the Health Services Department and the Secretary of the Health Education and Family Welfare Department are the advisors of the Task Force Committee.





The National Advisory Committee on Covid-19 said that the vaccine trial should be held in Bangladesh to build the immunity of the people against the infection of Covid-19. According to the advisory committee, a detailed plan should be made now on how to bring the vaccine to Bangladesh first when it reaches the international market. At the same time, it is necessary to calculate how much vaccine is needed in Bangladesh, how much it will cost to collect it, or whether it will be available for free. The committee suggested that organizations or countries that are in the third stage of vaccination trials should be contacted now so that Bangladesh can get the vaccine as soon as it is allowed to be applied to the human body.







At the same time, there should be adequate preparation for the purchase of syringes required for vaccination. After receiving the vaccine, all the planning and management including preservation, distribution, manpower, the equipment has to be finalized now. It is also important to determine which high-risk population will be given priority in getting vaccinated, and who will be given second and third priority. The first commonly used vaccine is distributed through the World Health Organization. The World Health Organization (WHO) provides some free vaccines to countries with a per capita income. The same principle will be followed in the case of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a timely statement, the committee said that expeditious arrangements may require an agreement with the manufacturer or the government of the country and the necessary advance payment.





The Prime Minister directed that preparations be made for stockpiling, supply, and proper distribution of coronavirus vaccine after its arrival in the country. He called for ensuring cold chain management to preserve and deliver vaccines at the right temperature in a scientific way. At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized waste management after the vaccination program. A 'cold chain' is a system where life-saving vaccines are stored at the right temperature. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, vaccines must be kept at a certain temperature from production to application in humans. According to the Bangladesh Immunization Program (EPI) framework, it is possible to keep life-saving drugs at freezing temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius.





We want a quality corona vaccine that will free us from the coronavirus. Whoever markets first, Bangladesh will get this vaccine in the first step. Various organizations around the world, including the World Health Organization, the governments of different countries are vocal so that people in low-income countries are not deprived of getting the vaccine in time. In this case, the developed countries have to consider so that the poor countries are not discriminated against in marketing. However, we have to live a healthy life. We have to make maximum living arrangements in compliance with the hygiene rules. With hygiene and coronavirus, we may have to go back in time. This review is based on various data published in the media.







Hopefully, this review of the corona vaccine will inspire new hope in people who are terrified and frustrated. The darkness of the world will be overcome. Suddenly the path will start with a new initiative. The curse of the plague will be banished from the earth. The earth will laugh again with the blessing of the vaccine. The world will be humane, enlightened, and developed. Bangladesh will also move forward with the world with the victory flag of civilization. The country will turn around from the Corona disaster.



The writer is former Deputy Director-General Bangladesh Ansar VDP.

