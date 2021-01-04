'Syed Ashraf was an honest politician'



Syed Ashraful Islam was an honest politician who worked throughout his life for the welfare of people with ethics shunning greed, said Local Government Minister Tajul Islam.He said these while talking to reporters after placing a wreath at Syed Ashraf's grave marking his second death anniversary on Sunday, said a press release issued by the LGRD Ministry on Sunday.



The minister said, "He (Syed Ashraf) never neglected to perform his duties vested on him."The ideology of Syed Ashraf will be followed by all politicians, he added."As the general secretary of Awami League, Syed Ashraf was immensely faithful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he further said.







