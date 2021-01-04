7 killed in Mymensingh road crash



Seven people were killed after a bus rammed into an autorickshaw at Gachtala in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh on Sunday.Seven passengers of the auto-rickshaw were killed on the spot after a Netrakona-bound bus from Dhaka hit the Mymensingh-bound three-wheeler around 1:30pm, said Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station.





The deceased were identified as Mowlana Faruque Ahmed (25), his wife Masuma Begum (20), their three-month old baby boy, Faruque's brother Nizam Uddin (27), sister-in-law (brother's wife) Jotsna Begum (25), sister Jolekha Begum (35) and autorickshaw driver Rakibul (30).A firefighting unit from Mymensingh and police went to the spot and conducted the salvage operation.The bodies were taken to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.

