HC orders DoE to file cases against 30 factories

Bangladesh has been reportedly ranked 10th out of the top 20 plastic polluters in the world with the Buriganga river known as one of the most polluted rivers in the country due to rampant dumping of industrial and human waste. -Getty



The High Court has ordered the Department of Environment (DoE) to file cases against 30 washing factories in Dhaka's Keraniganj area for polluting the water of Buriganga River. The cases must be filed within 30 days, as per the court order.





The bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah issued the order on Sunday after the hearing on a writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh in May 2010, seeking necessary directives to protect the Buriganga River, according to media reports.





The establishments to be sued are Ahmed Hossain, Amena, Sun Moon, Eden, Bismillah, Lotus, Global, Rubel, Anushka, Sotota, Chanchal, Abdur Rob, Dhaka, Ajan, New Sahara, Dohar, Relative, New Nasha, Unique, Mow, Setu, Quality, Joena, Kalam, Water Colour, Par Joar, GM, Cumilla, Achhia and Lily water plants. The High Court also ordered the authorities concerned to prevent the dumping of waste into Buriganga River.







In addition, the court directed local representatives and authorities concerned to keep abreast of the situation and take legal action against organizations or individuals that pollute the water of the river. The authorities were asked to report to the High Court on the progress in complying with the orders on the first Sunday of every month.





