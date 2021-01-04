'Padma Bridge, 3 other mega projects to open by June 2022'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has hoped that four mega projects, including the Padma Bridge, would be inaugurated by June 2022.He came up with the optimism while addressing a press conference at Road Transport and Highways Division conference room at the Secretariat on Sunday.







Asked about the performance of the government in the last 12 years, Quader said works of four mega projects - Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Dhaka Elevated Expressway and Karnaphuli Tunnel - are going on in full swing and "we will be able to inaugurate the projects in the next year".





He said the Awami League government is working restlessly to implement its election pledges.Mentioning that the coronavirus pandemic turned the entire world into a valley of death, the minister said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been facing the pandemic in one hand, and keeping the wheels of economy running on other hand.





He said the country's foreign reserve stood at $43 billion and a satisfactory GDP growth has been attained.Under the leadership of AL government, Quader said, the country is witnessing unprecedented development in all sectors including information and communication technology (IT).





