Check cybercrimes, gangster culture



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked police to work for stopping cybercrimes alongside terrorism, militancy, money laundering, human trafficking, drugs abuse, gangster culture and repression on women and children.She was addressing the passing-out parade of assistant superintendents of police of the 37th BCS at Bangladesh Police Academy, Rajshahi from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conferencing on Sunday.





The premier said, "The most important thing is that types of crimes are changing with the arrival of newer technologies as it is an era of technology. Cybercrimes are on the rise drastically and we have to address it."





She called upon police personnel to always serve the people with honesty, dedication, moral values and discipline to achieve trust, confidence and love of people.Sheikh Hasina went on to say, "at the time of discharging duties, police personnel have to give top priority on people's fundamental rights, human rights and rule of law."





She added that money laundering, cybercrime and human trafficking have global phenomenon and the country has to be protected from those menaces.

The head of the government highly lauded police for playing a significant role in controlling militancy and terrorism in the country and said, "Police have to play a stronger role in curbing militancy and terrorism as well as stopping drugs abuse. Many police personnel have sacrificed their lives for the noble cause."





Sheikh Hasina asked police personnel to prevent repressions on women and children with more efficiency alongside stopping other social crimes such as spreading rumours and gangster culture. "We have to bring to normal life the teenagers who are involved in crimes using various apps," she added.





The Prime Minister thanked Bangladesh Police for their bold role in the fight against Covid-19 and said they need a separate medical unit.The government has rented a private hospital to provide treatment to the police personnel in addition to the Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital amid the pandemic.





"I feel that we should have a separate medical unit in our police force; a unit that can oversee the medical treatment service," The premier asked police to stay alert so that none could spread rumour to destabilize the country.The newly-commissioned police officers took formal oaths on the occasion.Police organized a spectacular parade marking the occasion which the premier witnessed virtually from the Ganabhaban.





Leave Your Comments