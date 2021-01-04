Launching first-ever Islamic Bond in Bangladesh



It is a great news to know that Sukuk, a sharia-compliant bond-like instrument used in Islamic finance, would be issued in Bangladesh by December 30 this year. Bangladesh Bank (BB) authorities deserve thanks for this initiative. Though it was long due for a Muslim-majority country like us, it is expected to be a groundbreaking first-ever event in our capital market.



Islamic Bond (Sukuk) is playing a vital role in the global Islamic financial market and its introduction had become the need of the time to expand Islamic banking activities in Bangladesh. The Sukuk sector continues to grow as a unique platform for enhancing greater integration of the global economic and financial systems. It offers a wide-range of benefits to the economy in terms of liquidity management, fund-raising, balance sheet management and securitization.



The government has began to implement the project titled "Safe Water Supply for the Whole Country" on January 1, 2021. The fund raised by the Sukuk will be invested in the project. The overall cost of the project is estimated at Tk 88.51 billion, of which Tk 8.51 billion will be provided by the government, according to the data provided by both the Central Vank and the Finance Ministry. The Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) will implement the project by June 30, 2025.



Investors will receive a profit of 4.69 percent on their aggregate investment in the Islamic Bond. The BB has fixed the rate based on the Bangladesh Government Islamic Investment Bond (BGIIB). The last declared profit-sharing ratio of the six-month BGIIB is 3.69 percent, and the BB has added 1 percentage point to settle on the rate for the sukuk. Profits will be paid to investors on a half-yearly basis.



A Sukuk is an Islamic financial instrument, similar to a bond as like in Western finance, that complies with Islamic religious law commonly known as Shariah principle. The issuer must make a contractual promise to buy back the bond at a future date at parvalue.



The London Stock Exchange at the end of 2019 welcomed the listing of the world's first ever international Bangladesh Taka denominated "Bangla" - bonds to its main market. The landmark bond issuance from IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, paved the way for the opening of the global Bangla bond market to support financing of companies from Bangladesh while raising the profile of the Bangladeshi Taka internationally.



Similarly, our central bank the Bangladesh Bank (BB), has moved to make Islamic bonds popular by enhancing the volume of Islamic Bond Fund and creating scopes of the bonds' multiple uses. In this connection, a high-powered 10-member working committee of five Islamic banks had been formed in June 2019 to examine the possibility of introducing repo facility from the central bank against the Islamic bonds to meet short-term liquidity requirement of the Shariah-based Islamic banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) as an alternative of Call Money. Then, after a long discussion, a set of policy has been finalised by the Security & Exchange Commission (SEC) for capital market of our country and a gazette notification has been published in this connection on May 22, 2019.



The modern Western word "cheque" appears to have been derived from "sakk" (singular of sukuk), which during the Middle Ages referred to a written agreement "to pay for goods when they were delivered" and was used to "avoid money having to be transported across dangerous terrain". Sukuk had become an extremely popular when it was first issued by Malaysia in 2000. Bahrain followed the same in 2001. Later Malaysia introduced green Sukuk as like green banking of BB.



Islamic law prohibits "riba," or interest. To circumvent this, sukuk were created in order to link the returns and cash flows of debt financing to a specific asset being purchased, effectively distributing the benefits of that asset. Sukuk investors receive profit generated by the underlying asset on a periodic basis while bond investors receive periodic interest payments. Bonds and sukuk are initially issued to investors. Both are considered to be safer investments than equities.



Different types of sukuk are issued based on different structures of Islamic contracts (Murabaha, Ijara, Istisna, Musharaka, Istithmar, etc.) depending on the project that the sukuk is financing.



Presently Islamic banking industry holds almost one-fourth 25 percent share of the entire banking industry in our country in terms of deposit and investment. Currently 8 private commercial banks, out of 40, are being operated under Islamic Shariah have their own Shariah councils to decide on banking operations under Islamic rules and regulations and 19 Islamic banking branches of 9 conventional banks and 35 Islamic banking windows of seven conventional banks are providing Islamic financial services in Bangladesh.



In countries where Sukuk has been introduced, Islamic banks and financial institutions are using it to operate their liquidity management. Many Islamic countries have introduced the tool to mobilise long-term funds from the global market.



According to Islamic Financial Service Industry Stability Report 2018, Saudi Arabia has issued the largest share of Sukuk issuance (38.81%) whereas Malaysia possesses 32.88%. Now, Malaysia is the global leader in terms of the Sukuk market, issuing US$17.74 billion worth of the Islamic bond in 2014, over 66.7% of the global total of $26.6 billion.



The Southeast Asian country also accounts for around two-thirds of the global outstanding of the Sukuk market, controlling $178 billion of the global total of $350 billion and forecasted that global market will be expanded US$ of 500 billion within the next five years.



A mix of Sukuk actively traded in the secondary market helps manage liquidity for Islamic financial institutions. For instance, a bank with excess liquidity may opt to invest in Sukuk which affords it a return and can also be traded. Sukuk can also serve as a tool for fund-raising to fulfil corporate objectives when the need for funds arises. In the event of need of having an optimum balance between debt and equity on the corporate balance sheet, it offers the solution. It can also be used by an institution or a corporate to unlock funds tied up in assets through monetisation for the purpose of reinvestment.



In conventional financial markets, borrowers turn to banks for loans or tap into capital markets. The conventional banking market is viewed as an indirect financing market since borrowers deal with banks which play an intermediary role by channelling surplus funds mobilised to the parties in need.



Capital markets are seen as direct financing because firms directly engage with investors without going through the banking market. In the conventional structures, bonds serve as evidence of a loan from an investor to the issuer and repayment reflects both the loan capital as the principal and the interest.



The number of clients of our Islamic banks is much higher than those in Malaysia, but the latter is now controlling 70% of the asset shares of Islamic banks of Asia whereas Bangladesh possesses only 5%. Malaysia has frequently been issuing different products like Sukuk to popularise Islamic banking.



At present, there is no tool for managing short-term liquidity of the Islamic banks and NBFIs in Bangladesh. The clients of conventional bank frequently raised the question that where the Islamic Bank maintained central bank reserve as CRR and SLR and how they settle the day to day financial transactions. So, the new investment tool will open a new horizon for the clients who prefer Shariah-based securities. Some of the Islamic banks have been sitting on excess liquidity for years and are unable to invest the funds in the T-bills and bonds. The sukuk will also give an excellent option to them to utilise idle fund.





Md. Zillur Rahaman is a banker and freelance contributor.







