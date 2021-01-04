Two brick kilns fined in Sarail

A mobile court on Monday fined two brick kilns Tk eight lakh in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.







Raj Kumar Biswas, an executive magistrate of Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner's office, fined M/s Shanu Mia Bricks and M/s HMS Bricks in Noagaon union under the upazila Tk four lakh each under the provisions of Section 15(1) of Brick Manufacturing and Kiln Installation Control Act 2013 for violating Section 5(1) of the act.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and magistrate of the mobile court Md Ariful Haq Mridul and deputy director and assistant director of the Department of Environment (DoE), Brahmanbaria were also present during the drive.

