How long shall the torment of Rohingyas linger?

Rohingyas are seen on a ship as they are moved to Bhasan Char Island.





When in late 2016, the Burmese military and allied militias started a high-scale orchestrated killing of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state of Myanmar; the Rohingyas started to flee their homeland in droves and took shelter in neighboring Cox's Bazar area in Bangladesh to escape the waves of violent persecution. After some misgivings in the first place, Bangladesh government opened the country's border to allow the influx, purely on humanitarian ground. Around a million Rohingya people entered and was immediately offered shelter in Kutupalong area of Cox's Bazar district in makeshift camps where they are hitherto living in huts made of bamboos with tarpaulin over their head.







Massive encampments replaced forests and orchards in that area. Bangladesh government is feeding them since then, of course with the help of aids from international donors. The million Rohingyas are still living in those shabby huts, getting drenched on rainy days and enduring excruciating heat in torrid summer with a hope to return to their home someday soon. Unfortunately, nobody has got any clue when they will be able to be repatriated to their homeland. Four years have already passed and the sun that had set for the Rohingyas four years back does not show any sign to rise again. It would not be wrong to say that the Rohingyas have become the Palestinians of Asia, always securing the news headlines, earning sympathies but getting no solution to their problems.







Of late, Bangladesh government has decided to relocate 100,000 Rohingyas to 'Bhasan Char', an island in the Bay of Bengal under Noakhali's Hatiya upazila where the government claims to have invested some $350 million to develop the red-roofed, grid-patterned model town on 13,000 acres of land. The housing project accommodates agricultural plots, cyclone shelters, hospitals, community clinics, mosques, playgrounds and learning centers with uninterrupted supply of electricity, fresh water and telecommunication services. The estuary landmass is only 21 miles (34 kilometers) away from the mainland where dredging was done by private companies to get it ready for habitation. The government also claims that the island can withstand tidal waves and cyclones with its 12km-long embankment.







The infrastructures and facilities of the Bhasan Char survived the heightened tidal wave created by recent super cyclone Amphan. Therefore, Bhasan Char could be the safe and humane alternative to the squalid refugee camps in Kutupalong. The relocation to that island will also reduce the density of the teeming camps in that area. On December 04, Bangladesh Navy has relocated some 1,642 refugees in the island as its first batch. According to government, the relocated families are excited after landing on the Bhasan Char seeing all the modern amenities. Some 1,804 Rohingyas have been taken to Bhashan Char, reportedly at their will, on December 29 with 848 children among them.





However, the UN and international right and advocacy groups like Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International not exactly like the idea of relocation. In their view, the Rohingyas are being taken there without their consent. HRW and the Bangkok-based advocacy group Fortify Rights alleged that they have found many Rohingyas who have gone into hiding after finding their names in the list of relocation. A report in The Economist says that many Rohingyas believe that the permanence and isolation ofthe model town promise no relief but the institutionalization of their misery.







An island exile, they fear, would mean less hope of pricking the world's conscience, and so less hope of ever returning to their original homes in Myanmar. Right groups are concerned that powerful storms can overwhelm the island and may wash away thousands of lives. A New York Times journalist feared Bhasan Char's vulnerability to extreme weather and distance from the mainland in emergencies and wrote that "The clump of silt in the Bay of Bengal could be inundated by a single strike from a cyclone. Before this year, no one lived there." The UNHCR said that it has very limited information on the overall plan and thus had not been involved in the relocations and called on Bangladesh to allow an urgent assessment of the island before the relocation begins.







However, Bangladesh has shown remarkable generosity in allowing such a staggering number of refugees from Myanmar. Being a small country with a big population, it has a myriad of problems of its own. Yet, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina displayed an exemplary sign of kindness to the persecuted refugees. Decades back, Bangladesh itself was born amidst a huge refugee crisis. But after repeated attempts when Myanmar refused to take them back, Bangladesh fell into a very delicate situation. Bearing the brunt of sheltering and feeding a million refugees for years is not a tiny job. On the Rohingya issue, Myanmar has got big neighbors like China, Russia, Japan and India on its side.







The UN and the west are not pushing Myanmar hard enough to make the repatriation happen. Meanwhile, disease, human trafficking, organized crimes; gun fights have become rampant in the refugee camps in Kutupalong. Many of the Rohingyas are believed to be engaged in large-scale smuggling of Yaba, a cheap form of methamphetamine, from Myanmar which is now ubiquitous in Bangladesh. This illegal drug is spoiling the Bangladeshi youths and has been a nightmare for Bangladesh government. Moreover, the Police fear jihadist radicalization among refugees. Ordinary Bangladeshis in the Cox's Bazar district have gradually grown less welcoming towards the refugees.







The Rohingyas does not have the right to work and use mobile devices for communication. Birth control is not present in the squalid camps. Babies are being born in the camps and falling prey to malnutrition and various diseases which remain another headache for Bangladesh. Clashes between the locals and Rohingyas are not rare in the Cox's Bazar area. Bribing some local fraudulent brokers, many Rohingyas have successfully secured Bangladeshi passports and flown to Middle East, especially to Saudi Arabia, impostoring to be Bangladeshis. Many of them had been engaged in petty crimes there and caught by their police which is troubling the stay of 2 million Bangladeshi workers in the kingdom.







Lately, Saudi Arabian government have ridiculously called on Bangladesh to issue passports to 55,000 Rohingyas and bring back 462 Rohingyas imprisoned in the kingdom. Moreover, during the year 2020, the global pandemic has divulged the dire state of the health sector of Bangladesh. A large section of the Bangladeshi people has lost their livelihood during this difficult time. Bearing the Rohingyas at this moment is nothing but heaping sorrow on sorrows for Bangladesh. The lingering crisis has become so big that Bangladesh can neither digest nor vomit it out.





Why the right groups are opposing the government's endeavor to offer a humane life to the Rohingyas is quite abstruse. By now, it is pretty clear that Bangladesh government and the international right groups are not on the same page on Rohingya issue. Of course, the world must thank Bangladesh for what it has done and is still doing for the Rohingyas. The primary objective of the Bangladesh government should be to renew pressure on Myanmar in every possible way and arrange the repatriation of the Rohingyas at the earliest not the relocation and offering permanent housing in a remote island. Focusing on the secondary issue and procrastination on the primary one will only aggravate the predicament.







This is a time sensitive crisis. The longer it will take to make Myanmar concede, the harder it will be to make the repatriation happen. Bangladesh shall adopt a more aggressive foreign policy, take a solid stance and pursue skillful negotiations with concerned groups to head to a resolution of this nagging crisis. The Rohingyas are so very willing to go back to their homeland with an assurance of safety of their lives. But Myanmar will not concede unless its 'Big Brothers' do not leave it unguarded. On December 31, a proposal regarding the Rohingya issue and other human rights situation in Myanmar placed during the 48thmeeting of the 75thGeneral Assembly of the United Nations and 8 countries including China and Russia voted in favor of Myammar whereas 26 countries, including India and Japan withdrew from voting.











The writer is a freelance

columnist.

Email:

The sitting governments of China and India has ill reputation for tormenting Uighurs and Muslim minorities respectively. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that the West and the UN shall actively enter the scene to assist Bangladesh and mount pressure on Myanmar and its backers to arrange to take back the Rohingyas without any delay. In a sense, the Rohingyas are more persecuted than the Palestinians for at least they have got a land of their own whereas Rohingyas had been denied to it, killed, raped, torched and pushed to be drowned in sea.

The writer is a freelance columnist.

Email: [email protected]

