Goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021





In late February of 2020, The World Health Organization increased its risk assessment of the novel coronavirus to its highest level. The virus, which started in China in December 2019, had by that point spread to dozens of countries.The WHO said June 30 marked six months since it received the first reports of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in China, and officials with the organization have given a stark warning that COVID-19 is not even close to being over.Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world and our lives would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus, The pandemic has brought out the best and the worst of humanity. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said June 29 during a media briefing that people should reflect on the progress made and lessons learned in the crisis. But Ghebreyesus also warned that “the worst is yet to come” and urged countries to “recommit ourselves to doing everything we can to save lives.Ghebreyesus message came as the world surpassed two grim coronavirus milestones on June 28: 500,000 confirmed deaths and 10 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. The world also hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted hasty reopenings continued to backpedal.The United States continues to lead the world in both the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the novel coronavirus, surpassing a staggering 2.6 million cases by July 1 with more than 128,000 Americans dead.



Quarantine time distortion is a real thing. That's why we're willing to bet you will not believe many of the events we've compiled on this list actually took place in the year of our lord 2020. Time is a human construct that's lost all meaning forever, whether due to isolation or just the unending onslaught of world-ending news.That Bangladesh has been doing well in economic and infrastructural development is well-acknowledged around the world as a role model for development and which is why the country stands just a few steps away to be a developing one.After having close observation on Bangladesh, overall progress the country has made and the future plan, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki has predicted that Bangladesh has all possibilities to be a Singapore-like country once work of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Metro Rail and Matarbari projects, a coal-fired power plant project that also includes a deep seaport, are completed. According to yesterday’s lead news, he pointed out that offering maritime communications a new dimension, Matarbari will be like a modern Singapore, as it will enhance the connectivity inside Bangladesh and between Bangladesh and India as well as Asian countries. We also hope that his prediction would come true as soon as possible.In recent years, Bangladesh has successfully prepared the ground to be a fast growing country by taking a number of mega projects to provide mass people with the facilities available in developed countries and to increase connectivity inside the country that is essential for economic development.



Besides, rural development including improved road and transport facility has been ensured so that every corner of the country can be connected with financial hubs and others. All of these initiatives make us hopeful, but the ultimate success would depend upon the practical use of these infrastructures. If experience is anything to go by, the real challenge regretfully lies within our poor project implementation capability and failure to harness the potentials of different projects due to operational and policy-making inefficiency, corruption of concerned persons and lack of accountability and transparency.





In the case of numbers of implemented projects, mass people are deprived of getting as many benefits as it could have offered because of the irresponsibility of bureaucrats. Our jute sector is a prime example of the failure of visionary policy-making in this regard. Therefore, the government should take all possible measures to turn probability into reality by ensuring transparent and proper utilisation of the projects that are badly needed for the country’s growth. Efforts should also be made so that Bangladesh can reach that level the diplomat predicted. Forgetting our past, let’s enjoy our present. Let’s welcome the New Year 2021. We have undergone much torture of nature and fortune. Now we have come out from these problems. We are going to welcome the New Year 2021.We will make our life fantastic and enjoyable in this year.



Many of us will have many plan to welcome this new year and most of the individual must do something in this new year to remember the year Not only the individual but also organizations make plan to observe this year.







As we have passed many times through many sorrows and odds. So now we all the nation of the world will make this year enjoyable. Many of us must throw party and many will do something important. May the 2021 bring happiness in everyone’s life and all be fantastic. We will see many ultra modern invention of Science. In the era of information science and technology there has been much advancement in this field. To tell the truth, 2021 has brought good luck for us and has made many opportunities. As we have got a new one year again, we must make it beautiful.





Having forgotten the past, we should receive the New Year. Every person should close contact to share sorrow and suffering. They must one another. One country must assist another to overcome obstacles. As we are human beings being. We have to live in together. So, we have to share our sorrows and suffering.Overall all of us should say we shall overcome, we shall overcome one day. If we again fall, we will come out successful again together. Do something for the future and future generation so that the future generation can remember this year and you. Let us say to welcome the the year 2021.





I’m pretty confident that I’m not alone when I say I’ll be glad to wave goodbye to 2020. This annus horribilis gave us both a global pandemic and a financial crisis, and it laid bare racial inequalities.



It’s probably fair to say that this has been one of the worst years in recent times, with COVID-19 registering more than 1.6 million deaths and 74.3 million cases worldwide as of Dec.17, according to the New York Times.







Many countries are in lockdown some, like Germany, recently announced more-restrictive measures as the number of infections and deaths reached new records and struggling with rising unemployment levels.Could 2021 possibly be worse? It’s difficult to imagine. I certainly hope it isn’t. Those of us whose glass is half full are ending 2020 with hope as the first deliveries of the vaccine are reaching those most at risk in the UK, the US, and other locations around the globe. Most of us are desperate for a return to some sense of normality and look forward to having access to the vaccine and being able to relax and be hopeful. It’d be a relief to see the job market rebound.







The academic sector has been negatively affected, as have the nonpharma sectors of the chemical industry, while pharma remains strong in terms of hiring. Related to this, see page 33 for Chemjobber’s analysis of what’s in store for chemists in the US job market in 2021.The pandemic has certainly given a boost to the pharma industry, which recorded a good financial year. It has also cast a brighter spotlight on the sector as the public became aware of the complexity of drug manufacturing, gained insight into the difficulties surrounding clinical trial design, and, more broadly, acquired a greater understanding of the scientific process.



Because the year was dominated by COVID-19 and the relentless work of the pharmaceutical and other industries to design more-reliable diagnostics, better protective gear, and effective therapeutics and vaccines. The issue highlighted how technology that has been around for years, like messenger RNA and rapid antibody development, became the backbone of some of the first COVID-19 drugs and vaccines in testing; how the US’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, became one of 2020’s most prominent figures, sparking both public admiration and ire; and more. You can also find the sensational syntheses of 2020, including pulling nitrogen from thin air to make aniline derivatives, and our favorite laboratory tools, which include a smart magnetic stir bar that can measure temperature, viscosity, and conductivity as it stirs; a rotary reactor that synthesizes molecules at speeds of up to 5,400 revolutions per minute; and a robot that optimizes reactions using artificial intelligence. The smart stir bar would have definitely been on my Santa list were I still working in the lab. Which reminds me if you’re looking to give some goodies to the chemist in your life, check out our New scripts holiday gift guide in the Nov. 16 issue for some science-related ideas. With that, the team and I would like to thank you for reading C&EN during 2020. Your loyalty and support are much appreciated. We look forward to continuing to serve you in 2021.Happy New Year.



Rayhan Ahmed Topader is a writer and columnist

Leave Your Comments