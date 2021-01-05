Diner Sheshe





"I have vague memories of going on excursions with Pa when I was a kid- I'd keep posing on the way up and Pa photographed me tirelessly. He'd say, 'Ek din ye actor banega.' I was always creatively inclined- I did a lot of school plays and spent my time practicing contemporary and ballet dancing. And Pa always motivated us to do what we liked- in fact, he'd get upset if my sisters and I studied too much; 'Education is not everything-I want you all to live life to the fullest,' he'd say.





But at 11, life took a sudden turn- Pa passed away from a stroke. I was devastated. I was too young to understand what losing a father meant; I just knew that if he were alive, he'd want me to continue pursuing our dream. Coming from a close-knit family, staying alone was hard- I felt so lost. Even on set, people would taunt me for my acting skills; it affected me. 6 months down the line, when the show shut down, I went back to Delhi not knowing whether I'd ever return.







But I got selected for another show and at 16, I signed my first movie! Thrilled as I was, deep down, I was apprehensive. But after noticing a man in his 50's who'd come to the set every morning asking for work and wait relentlessly only to be sent away again, I was humbled. I learnt to be grateful and to give my best.





But during post production, the movie was shelved. For 2 years, I waited but it never saw the light of day. At the end, I was left with no opportunities in hand; I'd even put on 14 kgs. But I refused to go back home-Mom had already told my friends and relatives; I didn't want to let anyone down.





So, I started from scratch-I went for auditions and within a few months, I bagged Dear Zindagi. Things started looking up after that- films like Hitchki, The Sky Is Pink happened. I was so nervous while working with Priyanka, but she reassured me- 'You've gotten this part only because you deserve to be here. So, just go for it'; it boosted my confidence.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





