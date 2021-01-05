Worldwide waffling





The new variant of Covid-19 is "hugely" more transmissible than the virus's previous version, a study has found. It concludes the new variant increases the Reproduction or R number by between 0.4 and 0.7. The UK's latest R number has been estimated at between 1.1 and 1.3. It needs to be below 1.0 for the number of cases to start falling. Prof Axel Gandy of London's Imperial College said the differences between the viruses types was "quite extreme". "There is a huge difference in how easily the variant virus spreads," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.









On January 1, elementary schools in Assam reopened for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with only a handful of students in attendance. While students from class 6 and upwards have been attending school since November, a dip in cases led the authorities to announce reopening of lower primary, class (1 to 5) from January 1.







"Considering the importance of continuous education, the government of Assam has decided to start re-opening of lower primary schools (from class 1 to 5 onwards) from January 1. However, online mode of education will continue for students who prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school" stated the standard operating procedure (SOP) from the Education Department, Government of Assam, released on December 28.











After four and a half long and exhausting years, Brexit is finally over and it's almost as if we are past the point of caring. This entire process has dragged on for so long, consumed so many aspects of our lives, ruined the careers of several politicians and made people so rabid about a subject that no one apart from a few Eurosceptics cared about until the summer of 2016. We almost don't know what is right and wrong anymore. Sometimes you find yourself agreeing with people on Brexit that you wouldn't be seen dead with.











An estimated 371,504 babies will be born around the world on New Year's Day, according to UNICEF. As the calendar turns to 2021, UNICEF is again celebrating the new lives being brought into the world on January 1. Fiji in the Pacific will welcome 2021's first baby. The United States will welcome its last.







Globally, over half of these births are estimated to take place in 10 countries: India (59,995), China (35,615), Nigeria (21,439), Pakistan (14,161), Indonesia (12,336), Ethiopia (12,006), the United States (10,312), Egypt (9,455), Bangladesh (9,236) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (8,640). In total, an estimated 140 million children will be born in 2021. Their average life expectancy is expected to be 84 years.





Leave Your Comments