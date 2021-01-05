What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "How was your 1st day of 2021?". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments "nice" Amdadul Islam, fb









Bangladeshi television and film actor and model Mishu Sabbir posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "The Team". The photos have already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best of luck!!" Ariyan Shamim Hossain, fb









Through a FB page World Photographic Forum Arindam Das posted a picture with a caption "Sunflower Agriculture in Bengal". This beautiful snap charmed lots of viewers and has received plenty of reaction. "Wow!" Sajin Satheesan, fb











Bangladeshi Popular actress Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "May the new year bring you warmth, love, and light." The photos have already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Happy new year to you forever sweet16" Tanjida Israt Ritu, fb









Leave Your Comments