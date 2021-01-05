JMI brings final version of first BD KN95 mask



JMI has launched the final version of its first made in Bangladesh KN95 respiratory mask. Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against JMI for supplying low-quality masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the government amid the Covid-19 outbreak, reports UNB. However, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Managing Director Md Abdur Razzaq said, "The masks supplied to the government earlier were not supposed to be distributed. They were mistakenly sent.





The production of N95 masks was under development at that time." "However, the current ones are the final products. Also, this KN95 mask model will be the cheapest one - cheaper than made in China masks." "We saw that many countries started to make KN95 masks following the Covid-19 outbreak.





Now Bangladesh's JMI has launched it," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said this on Monday at the launching of "JMI respirator sterile disposable face mask" in the city. "Bangladesh contained the Covid-19 spread in the right way. Fighting off the virus was a new challenge for it like all the other countries of the world," the minister said.



