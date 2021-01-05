Rubel Aziz re-elected Banani Club President



Rubel Aziz re-elected President of Banani Club Limited as per the final list of candidates declared by the Election Board 2020-2021, said a press release. Azizul Abedin, Mahmodul Islam Parvez, Makin-Ur-Rashid (Rossi), Md Abdul Gaffar Mollah, Md Arfatur Rahman Apel, Mehjabeen Bhuiyan, Nazia Barkat, SM Shamsuddin Bahar, Syed Ahsanul Apon and Zakir Hossain were elected (un-opposed)as the executive committee members in the Banani Club Limited Election 2020-2021, said the release.

