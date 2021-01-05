Pelosi narrowly re-elected as US House speaker

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA., swears in members on the opening day of the 117th Congress on the opening day of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US. -Reuters



Nancy Pelosi, the only female US Speaker of the House, was narrowly re-elected to the position Sunday in a deeply divided new Congress that convened in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.Pelosi, 80, faced a scare when five fellow Democrats defected and voted "present" or for someone else during the floor vote. But the woman who is third in line to the presidency secured her fourth - and perhaps final - non-consecutive term as House speaker by earning 216 votes versus 209 for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.





In a symbolic gesture, McCarthy formally handed over the gavel to Pelosi. "We begin the new Congress during a time of extraordinary difficulty," Pelosi told the chamber, noting the toll of 350,000 dead and 20 million infected by Covid-19. "Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus," a masked Pelosi said. "And defeat it, we will." Trump was impeached in December 2019, but the Senate acquitted him early in 2020. His successor, Joe Biden, takes office on January 20.







There are normally 435 seats in the House, but just 427 votes were cast Sunday as a few congressmen-elect are in quarantine due to Covid-19 and a tight House race in New York has yet to be formally decided.One congressman-elect from Louisiana, Luke Letlow, died of complications from Covid-19 last week, days before he was due to be sworn in. That leaves Democrats with one of the slimmest House majorities in recent decades, 222 to 211 with two vacancies.









---AFP, Washington





Leave Your Comments