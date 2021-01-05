Parents worry as crowded Kenyan schools reopen after virus shutdown

Schoolchildren queue to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School during the reopening of schools, after the government closed learning institutions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kibera slums of Nai



Hundreds of children formed an orderly queue that snaked through Nairobi's biggest slum Kibera on Monday, waiting to enter classrooms for the first time since March, when the government closed schools after Kenya reported its first COVID-19 case.The country is the last in East Africa to fully reopen its schools. Children in grades four, eight and 12 returned to class in October so they could prepare for exams postponed amid the pandemic. The World Health Organization and the U.N. children's agency UNICEF say prolonged school closures due to COVID-19 present many risks for children in poor countries.







Higher rates of teenage pregnancy, poor nutrition, and permanent drop outs from school are among the dangers. Most boys and girls wore masks as they stood outside the Olympic Primary School's gates, waiting their turn as school officials took temperatures and squirted hand sanitizer into their palms. The real danger, however, lurked inside.







The government has tried to ensure the safety of students and teachers by distributing more than half a million desks to schools and supplies of soap, Education Minister George Magoha said on Sunday.





Kenya's COVID-19 cases began surging in October and peaked in November at the relatively low rate of 972 cases per day, according to a Reuters tracker. The country has recorded a total of 1,685 deaths and 96,802 cases, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday. Testing is limited.





Another parent, Maureen Adhiambo, said she was grateful her children had avoided the virus and were able to return to school on Monday. Her neighbor's teenage son recently collapsed with breathing problems and died, in what the family believes was an unconfirmed case of COVID-19."Our school is overcrowded, that is my biggest concern in bringing my children back," the 34-year-old said.









---Reuters, Nairobi







