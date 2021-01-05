3 Miscreants arrested in Nilphamari

Nilphamari Poliec Super Mohammed Mokhlesur Rahman speaking at a press conference on drives by Nilphamari Police on Sunday. -AA



Jaldhaka Thana Police in a drive have arrested three miscreants, including the president of the Union Chhatra League, in a case of attempted murder of a cloth trader in Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari recently. The arrestees are Rezwan Pramanik, 22, president of Balagram Union Chhatra League of Jaldhaka upazila, Nahid Hasan Mithu, 22, son of Mohammad Manikuzzaman Manik of Mathabhanga village in Jaldhaka municipal area and Bishal Roy, 21, son of Deenbandhu Roy of Mudipara area.







Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed Mokhlesur Rahman, BPM, PPM, told a press conference on Sunday evening that the accused Mithu and Bishal Roy had confessed during preliminary interrogation that they had chopped cloth merchant Arif Chowdhury to death using a Chinese axe. According to their information, team leader Rezwan Pramani was arrested. According to the information provided by the arrested accused, a Chinese axe with a stainless steel handle, a long knife with a plastic handle and two knives were recovered.







SP said that Abu Bakkar Chowdhury, the brother of the cloth trader, had filed a case of attempted murder on the day of the incident and another case had been filed by the police under the Arms Act.Journalists of different print and electronic media were also present in the press conference.











---Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari











