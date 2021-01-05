BEPZA gets new executive chairman

Major General Md Nazrul Islam



Major General Md Nazrul Islam has taken over the charge of the executive chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) on Monday.He replaced Major General SM Salahuddin Islam who has joined as military secretary to the president of Bangladesh recently said a press release.





Prior to joining BEPZA, Nazrul was General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66 Infantry Division at Rangpur Cantonment. Ahead of that, he was commandant of the Logistics at Dhaka Cantonment and Artillery Brigade at Cumilla Cantonment. In his adorned service life, Nazrul has served in Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Armed Forces Division and Military Secretariat (MS) Branch in Army Headquarters.







His Military career spanned over command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded three Artillery units. Moreover, he has served at the UN mission in Sierra Leone and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Major General Nazrul Islam has been awarded with prestigious Sena Parodorshita Padak (SPP) for his dynamic leadership in 2020.

