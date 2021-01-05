DCCI committed to working with BIDA to boost investment

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) newly elected President Rizwan Rahman met Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam at the BIDA head office in the city on Monday to invite him at 3-day long "DCCI



DCCI Senior Vice-President NKA Mobin, Vice-President Monowar Hossain and Secretary General Afsarul Arifeen were also present at that time, said a press release.







DCCI Senior Vice-President NKA Mobin, Vice-President Monowar Hossain and Secretary General Afsarul Arifeen were also present at that time, said a press release. During the conversation, Md Sirazul Islam said despite of Covid-19 situation all over the world BIDA keeps up its communication with different investment organizations and companies through online.







He said local investment in Bangladesh increased by 27 percent in 2020 than the last year shows the strength of our entrepreneurs. A mother vessel has come to Matarbari deep sea port for the first time which is a good sign for the investors and after the full operation of this port it will help reduce cost of doing business, he added.







He said the government is trying to interlink between different multimodal transportation system like road, rail and water to reduce time and cost. He also said Padma Bridge is now a reality and opens up scope of industrialization in the southern part of the country.





To commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, the BIDA chief informed that BIDA will organize "Thousand Entrepreneurs Conclave" and "Bangabandhu Memorial International Investment Summit" this year where he requested DCCI to provide necessary cooperation. Rizwan Rahman said DCCI is organizing an international business conclave to lure foreign direct investment and joint ventures in the country utilizing online platforms.





He said for investment development, first of all we have to ensure an investment friendly environment and policies. DCCI is planning to organize roadshows in different potential countries to attract FDI and he sought cooperation from BIDA in this regard. He also said the effective implementation of OSS is the key to increase the investors' confidence. The more services added to the OSS, the more confidence will grow, he added.





