Animesh Aich's short film 'Mukh Asman'



Doctors are frontliners in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic. This dark period reminded us how much doctors have to sacrifice and that doctors have a life outside their line of duty. Many doctors have lost their lives while helping people. Their family and friends have been grieving in silence. Director-writer Animesh Aich has made a short film titled 'Mukh Asman' to show the pain and challenges faced by frontline doctors during this period.





'Mukh Asman' is a part of a five-episode anthology series 'Bagh Bondi Shingho Bondi' based on diverse experiences that people have faced during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series aired on OTT platform Binge on October 1.







The plot of the short film revolves around doctor Nitu, played by Ashna Habib Bhabna. Her everyday life struggles and how the covid has affected every sphere of her life has been portrayed in the film in the most moving way possible. Other characters revolve around her. In the film, Bhabna is shown as a responsible doctor who performs her duties diligently.







She needs to stay at a designated place for doctors during the pandemic. Her colleague, who is also a dedicated doctor, falls in love with her. Unfortunately, due to mismanagement in the system, the young doctor dies. Deepa Khandakar plays Nitu's sister. She is a single mother and lives with her sister and father (Solaiman Khoka). Nitu's sister also dies from Covid. After losing two beloved people, it becomes difficult for Nitu to deal with the deaths and the whole situation starts to torture her mentally.







Director Animesh Aich always leaves a mark in every one of his productions. Mukh Asman is no different. In the film, he brilliantly shows how the loss of beloved ones can drive one to insanity. This is a story of emotion, humanity and grief. It can be described as a great fictional documentation of Covid-19 pandemic as well.

