Dhaka Abahani advance semis in Federation Cup

Abahani's Brazilian forward Francisco Wagsley Rodrigues celebrating after scoring the winning goal against Uttar Baridhara Club during quarterfinal match of the Federation Cup Football on Monday at Bangabandhu National Stadium. -BFF



The semifinals line-up of the Federation Cup Football now completed when title aspirant Abahani Limited, Dhaka registered a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Uttar Baridhara Club in the fourth and last quarterfinal match held on Monday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, BSS report.





Abahani Limited will now meet holders Bashundhara Kings in the second semifinal scheduled to be held on Thursday (January 7) following the first semifinal match between Chattogram Abahani Limited and Saif porting Club slated for Wednesday (January 6).It was an impressive display by Baridhara booters in the proceeding because they put up a strong resistance and foiled number of Abahani's attacks.





Brazilian forward Francisco Wagsley Rodrigues finally rescued Abahani in the 90+4th with a placing shot from inside the D box giving no chance to Uttar Baridhara Custodian.Despite the day's victory, the sky blue Dhanmondi outfit supporters however were not happy with Abahani's hard-fought victory against the Uttar Baridhara club because after the match, Abahani's supporters were seen shouting standing from the West Gallery for some time.





Earlier, the eleven time Federation Cup champions Abahani Limited made a flying start in the tournament beating their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 3-0 goals in the group stage opening match and confirmed their spot of quarterfinal as group champions eliminating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals in their second and last group match.







On the other hand, Baridhara made a losing start in their opening group match when they suffered a 0-3 drubbing to group B champions Saif Sporting Club, but they fought back strongly by winning the remaining group matches. Baridhara registered a 3-2 goal victory over Arambagh Krira Sangha in their group second match and ensured their last eight place as group runners-up with a 3-0 goal win over all orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club.





