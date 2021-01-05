Mashrafe out, Shakib back in Bangladesh preliminary squad

Preliminary Squad for ODI Series: Tamim Iqbal Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Md. Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Md Mithun, Saif Uddin, Liton Kumer Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Md Mahmud Ull



The drama over the merits of whether former Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe will play in the forthcoming ODI series against West Indies has, sadly, ended as Mashrafe has been dropped from Bangladesh's preliminary squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies.





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced on Monday the preliminary ODI and Test squads for West Indies tour of Bangladesh 2021. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasn returned to the side to national reckoning after serving a ban for not reporting corrupt approaches. He is returning to international cricket after more than a year and a half with the series against the Windies.





Besides paceman Taskin Ahmed and middle order batsman Yasir Ali got a recall in the preliminary squad. Highly talented batsman Parvez Hossain Emon, pacer Shoriful, spinner Nasum Ahmed and right hand quick Hasan Mahmud were the fresh additions to the squad against West Indies.





Speaking on the selection of the preliminary squad, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that Mashrafe "wants to continue playing domestic cricket"."We have full respect for him (Mortaza) as he had given lot for us. It was a difficult decision but we have to accept reality,'' he said.





''We have taken this decision talking with the team management and everyone concerned. It's a big opportunity for the player who will replace him in the team. I have spoken with him (Mortaza) and there is no sort of misunderstanding between us. He said he wants to continue playing domestic cricket," Abedin added.







"We are beginning this series without Mortaza but we are keeping an eye on the 2023 World Cup. Our team management had given us a plan where the vision is 2023 World Cup and keeping that in mind we decided not to include him." Mashrafe, who is Bangladesh's most capped ODI player, has led the side in 88 ODIs and 28 T20Is. He had stepped down from ODI captaincy during the home series against Zimbabwe in March 2020. But according to rumors, the truth is that Mashrafe bin Murtaza did not get a nod.





On the other hand, Shakib was scheduled to return to the Sri Lanka series last November after overcoming the ICC ban. But the series was canceled in the end as the two boards did not get along. Therefore Shakib's return to international cricket was further delayed. Despite not being able to return to international cricket, Shakib returned to the field with a five-team T20 tournament organized by the BCB. However, he could not play for the team in the final due to family complications.





The four newcomers alongside Taskin and Yasir Ali were a part of BCB's plan ahead of West Indies series particularly Yasir Ali and Shoriful in line for making international debut. Yasir showed amazing consistency in Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Taskin also backed in rhythm with ball. Teenage Parvez Emon who hit the headlines with brisk century in the five-team tournament caught selectors' eyes. Hasan Mahmud also drew attention with his pace. Hasan who previously played one T20 international against Zimbabwe last year is yet to make ODI and Test debut.



The selected players will take part in a training camp next week and will play two practice matches on January 14 and 16. The West Indies tour of Bangladesh begins with an ODI in Dhaka on January 20, followed by matches on January 22 (Dhaka) and 25 (Chittagong).The two Tests will be played from February 3 to 7 and February 11 to 15 in Chittagong and Dhaka respectively.





