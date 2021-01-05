Google workers announce union



Employees of Google and parent company Alphabet Inc. announced the creation of a union on Monday, escalating years of confrontation between workers and management of the internet giant.The Alphabet Workers Union said it will be open to all employees and contractors, regardless of their role or classification. It will collect dues, pay organizing staff and have an elected board of directors, reports Bloomberg. The unionizing effort, a rare campaign within a major US internet company, is supported by the Communications Workers of America as part of a recent tech-focused initiative known as CODE-CWA.







Googlers who join the Alphabet Workers Union will also be members of CWA Local 1400."We will hire skilled organizers to ensure all workers at Google know they can work with us if they actually want to see their company reflect their values," Dylan Baker, software engineer at Google, said in a statement.





A successful Alphabet union could limit executives' authority, while inspiring similar efforts across Silicon Valley, which has mostly avoided unionization so far. The group said it plans to take on issues including compensation, employee classification and the kinds of work Google engages in.





