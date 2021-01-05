Aussie influence in Pacific Islands grows as China's wanes



Australia is moving to boost ties with small island nations off its eastern coastline, pushing back against China's growing influence in the Pacific Ocean as the virus outbreak hinders travel.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has promised to supply its neighbors with Covid-19 vaccines in 2021 as part of a A$500 million package aimed at achieving "full immunization coverage" in the region. It also recently signed a "landmark" deal with Fiji, one of the region's most populous nations, to allow military deployments and exercises in each other's jurisdiction, reports Bloomberg.





"China has largely been missing in action in regards to providing Covid-related support in the region," said Jonathan Pryke, who heads research on the region for Sydney-based think tank the Lowy Institute. "Australia has built up an amount of goodwill by not forgetting about the Pacific in a time of crisis."





Over the past decade, China's growing influence in the 14-nation Pacific Islands -- whose cumulative population of just 13 million is sprawled over thousands of islands and atolls in a region stretching across 15% of the world's surface -- has triggered alarm bells in the US and Australia. Diplomats and intelligence officials fear Beijing's ultimate goal may be to establish a naval base that would upend their military strategies.





The battle for influence in the region comes after China hit Australia with a series of damaging trade reprisals following Morrison's decision to seek an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Australia's largest trading partner has put curbs on everything from wine to lobsters, prompting Canberra to file a challenge against barley tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO).





Leave Your Comments