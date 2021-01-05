Planned Chinese dam along South Asian river

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows a shelter forest along the Yarlung Zangbo River in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. -Agency



China's planned super dam on a major river that flows into India and Bangladesh threatens to turn into another in a series of flashpoints with New Delhi, and has sparked concerns in Bangladesh, which is critically reliant on the river for its fresh water supply, reports Voice of America.The project, a megadam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, known as the Brahmaputra in India, was announced in November by the Power Construction Corporation of China, although it has not started yet. Analysts in India have raised several red flags - they fear the project could trigger flash floods or create water scarcity.





Security experts say a dam close to China's heavily militarized border with India would give Beijing strategic leverage as differences between the two countries intensify over disputed borders in the Himalayan mountains.The dam is projected to be built in Tibet, along a bend in the river in the vicinity of the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as South Tibet.





It could generate up to 60 gigawatts of power, according to Chinese state media reports - nearly three times the size of China's Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze river, the world's biggest."For India, the primary concern is China's unilateral action in going ahead with a project that involves trying to control the flow of water in the transnational river," according to Jagannath Panda at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses in New Delhi.





Pointing out that plans for the project have been unveiled at a time when a military standoff over their disputed border has worsened ties, he said "the Chinese are trying to link water issues with the broader border disputes to put pressure on India."The power generated would help Beijing meet its clean energy goals and strengthen water security, according to Yan Zhiyong, chairman of the Power Construction Corporation of China, who has called the project a "historic opportunity."





Military experts in New Delhi, however, underline what they see as serious security ramifications for India of a megadam close to a contested border."When China creates a massive asset like that, it will deploy air weapons systems, develop roads, new townships would come up," said Brigadier Arun Sahgal of the Delhi Policy Group, a think tank in New Delhi."If you bring such development close to a contested border, it becomes a huge red line and will constrain India in any military situation," he said.





