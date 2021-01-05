'Govt totally dependent on Rab, police'



BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said that the current government is now completely dependent on the Rab-police and administration since it came to power with their help by 'rigging vote at the dead of night'. He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in Dhaka on Monday, reports UNB.





Rizvi said, "We've recently noticed that some leaders and ministers of Awami League, especially its general secretary Obaidul Quader, have taken fictitious statements against BNP at daily press briefings as their only political program."



"Obaidul Quader has turned himself into a ridiculous character to people by daily spreading lies against BNP without any reason," he further said.

He said the ruling party leaders have no choice but to make childish statements against the BNP since they still cannot understand that they have become enemies of mass people.





The BNP leader alleged that the government is encouraging police to indulge in illegal activities only to bury democracy and the rule of law. "They've also sacrificed their self-esteem to take the opportunity of plundering public money by staying in power."







