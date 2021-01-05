'BNP's Jan 10 demo an anti-state conspiracy'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP's announcement of holding demonstration program on January 10, the historic homecoming day of Bangabandhu, is nothing but an anti-state conspiracy. In a statement, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, has strongly condemned the announcement of demonstration program on the historic day.





He said the historic homecoming of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10 is a milestone in the chronological history of the great Liberation War and the Bangalee nation has been observing the day with deep respect. BNP has announced their so-called demonstration program on the historic day to attain their evil interests and "it is nothing but an anti-Bangladesh conspiracy", he said in the statement.







