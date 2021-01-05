Mongla Sea Port sees new prospect



With the completion of the Padma Bridge construction, the Mongla Sea Port is going to usher in a new horizon as well as neighboring country India, Bhutan and Nepal will be highly benefited from it.







It is going to open the door of economic development at home and abroad together. Similarly, it will change the fate of people in 21 districts under the south-west belt of the country.In the same time, revenue earning will increase 400 times. With the aim, the authorities concerned have started working to increase the capacity of the port and excavating the channel.





Despite the opportunity to transport goods over short distances and at low cost, the Mongla Port has not been able to exploit the potential due to lack of shallow channels and capacity. However, effort to remove the obstacles is going on. After the excavation of the outer bar of the port, the excavation work of the inner bar is going to start.







The number of jetties will be doubled. Meanwhile, plans have been taken to make the 2,600-acre port world standard. The revenue from shipping, cargo handling, car handling and port has increased eight to 10 times. Some 159 ships arrived in 2009-2010 and 910 in 2019-20. The target has been set at 4,000 for 2030.Rezaul Karim, Chairman of the Shippers Council of Bangladesh said, "If the Padma Bridge is opened next year, traders will be more interested in Mongla Port than Chattogram Port."







"When the construction of the Padma Bridge will be completed, communication with any part of the country will be easier and faster than the earlier. As a result, neighboring countries India, Bhutan and Nepal will be highly benefited by using Mongla Sea Port," he added.Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of Mongla Port said, "Mongla would be the closest port for the Seven Sisters along with Nepal and Bhutan as well as its use would be increased.





Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for shipping said, "We will be benefited economically, when the Padma Bridge will be launched." "It will create employment facilities for the people and businesses will be expanded. If development continues, the port will be able to accommodate 10,000 ships by 2050. Mongla will become the busiest port in the region," he added.











Leave Your Comments