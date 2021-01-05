Quader urges private varsities to give importance to research





Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary today called upon the private universities along with the public universities to lay more emphasis on research work.





He made the call at the silver jubilee of Asian University of Bangladesh (AUB) joining it virtually from his official residence on parliament premises.





Quader urged the youth to make their efforts to become entrepreneurs without only searching for jobs.





The government has been promoting the youths to become entrepreneurs and it kept open multidimensional opportunities for them to be entrepreneurs, he added.





“Don’t keep your strength and potentials confined to jobs rather you should choose independent professions to provide jobs to others,” he advised the youths.





Mentioning that youths are the future leaders of Bangladesh, he said the young generation would implement the dreams of independence.





“Life means struggle. If there is no struggle or challenge in a life, that is not called a life. Many obstacles will come in life, but you should not stop your journey. You would have to keep going overcoming all odds,” he said.





Quader also urged the youths to refrain from drug abuse and cyber crime.





Mentioning different achievements under the incumbent government, he said Bangladesh has settled maritime boundary issue with the neighboring countries and it opened the door of potentials of blue economy.





The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has been going towards prosperity.





The premier’s bold decision of building Padma Bridge with domestic funds has proven that the Bangalees are a brave nation, he added.





He said once Bangladesh was dubbed as bottomless basket but now it has become a role model of development and it has been possible due to efficient and dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Noting that the coronavirus pandemic has put adverse impacts on educational insulations, he said the government has been constantly monitoring the matter.





The government will soon take a decision in this regard after considering the aspects of new coronavirus strain and receiving opinions from experts, he added.





AUB Vice-Chancellor Professor Emeritus Abul Hasan M Sadeq chaired the function while Awami League Woman Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki and AUB’s Board of Trustees Chairman Dr Muhammad Jafar Sadeq also joined it.

