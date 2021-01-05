Bangladesh reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, 4,62,459 total recoveries





Bangladesh recorded 20 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 991 fresh cases overnight.





The recovery count rose to 4,62,459 after another 944 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.





“Twenty more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 7670,” the release said.





It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,17,920 as 991 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.





A total of 14,462 samples were tested at 180 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.





Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 6.85 percent tested positive, while 15.76 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.





Among the total infections, 89.29 percent patients have recovered, while 1.48 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.





Among the 20 deaths, 16 are male and four female, the press release said, adding two are in their 30s, two in their 40s, eight in their 50s while eight are above 60 years.





According to the division-wise data, 14 deaths took place in Dhaka division and the rests are in other divisions.





Among the total 7,670 deaths, 4,223 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,418 in Chattogram division, 441 in Rajshahi division, 537 in Khulna division, 238 in Barishal division, 294 in Sylhet division, 346 in Rangpur division and 173 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.





A total of 32,86,885 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.





The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.





A total of 6,76,672 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.





The DGHS said 2,33,14,988 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.





To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.





As of January 5, 2020, 10:28 GMT, 1,862,847 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 86,186,103 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.





China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.

