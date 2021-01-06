Why I cannot say





I was lying awake as the first lights of the year 2021 started seeping into the room. At first the streaks had discernible patterns through the closed blinds. Then that disappeared as the objects in the room became visible. It was not a fiery sunrise as heavy clouds covered the sky but one of gentle light pushing the darkness into the corner. My thoughts were transported to decades back to another living room where I would sit in a cane chair in one very corner. Once the curtains were moved aside, daylight remained in that spot the longest. There was a sofa on the left of the curved cane chair and one in front facing the table in the middle of the room. I would plant my feet right below the arm of the wooden sofa and keep my heap of comic books on the side.







This was a period when I had discovered the joy of reading, I read Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew, Lord of The Rings and later Gone With The Wind, Opu. Then there was a phase of reading all the Humayun Ahmed books as soon as they came out. A client of mine in the late seventies, who always comes with a book in hand, while talking about Obama's new book 'A Promised Land', told me that if you read you are never lonely. I immediately realized the truth in her words. I really can never understand when someone tells me they are bored. The walls of the room disappeared when I started a good book. That was perhaps what Netflix is today without the interruptions of the cell phone. When the interruption did come it was usually in the form of joining for lunch. In those moments the room, as I recall now, we called it the Drawing Room. It had what we called a showcase and that was exactly what its purpose was.







It was a wooden piece of furniture that had three shelves with a glass front so the items inside were displayed. The bottom shelf had dinner set items, the middle had my F-16 plane model whose wings had stopped opening a while back when switched it on, tiny soldier sets with tanks, and jeeps which just a few years ago I would go to great lengths to organize. The top one had decoration pieces, a souvenir from a country my brother had visited or something from Aarong. There on that shelf were also three small rectangular shaped pieces of granite, one greenish, one ash colored and one white with tiny black spots. They were smooth and cold to the touch. My father worked in the Geological Survey of Bangladesh, and these he had brought from his office, maybe before he retired or after as he used to still visit his friends after retirement. They remained there long after he had passed on to a better place.





As I push the blinds aside to let more light in I see the dark clouds covering the sky, remnants of the year passed or a reminder that there is still a long way to go. There have been so much death and suffering in the year just gone by. In the beginning it was just someone in the news and then we all had a relative or someone we know had passed on. All the deaths were not from Covid but there have been so many, some snatched long before they should have been. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his thirteen year old daughter Gianna in January and he was only forty one. There was Jeopardy's host Alex Trebek. Sean Connery, who livened up the screens as James Bond. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. One of the greatest footballers of all time Diego Maradona. Civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis.







Across the world actor Irfan Khan, who died from colon cancer. Another Indian actor, Sushant Singh, whose death was ruled a suicide and he was only thirty four. In Bangladesh we lost actor -director Aly Zaker. His unforgettable roles defined much of the time period that I spent in that other room as a child. Actor Abdul Kader Khan, known for his comedic roles, also breathed his last in 2020. Some had most of their lives behind them and less time ahead but it almost feels like they all chose this time to pass onto a better place. A few from the endless names I mention died from Covid, but so many more whose names we would not know succumbed to the disease in 2020 year all over the world.







More than two thousand nine hundred healthcare workers died just in the US. The overall numbers grow all over the world. Since the beginning of 2020 governments all over the world have scrambled to find some way to control the virus spread. Businesses have shut down, unemployment numbers have soared and even into the new year the lines in the food banks grow and are predicted to be like that for a long time to come. There is no life that it has not touched, almost every family has had someone who has contracted it. Most recovered and some lost a loved one. In the middle of this the rest of us had to continue with our lives, those who can work from home, teachers having to move overnight to teaching online without adequate infrastructure to support it. Nurses and doctors risking their lives everyday still.





There are those who are living a different life in all this, betting on stocks and doubling/tripling their wealth. Reality is different for the majority, there are many under duress and still so many of us are oblivious to the onslaught of this virus until it hits close to home. This is one major reason that has made it difficult to rein it in. The vaccine is a glimmer of hope but it will be months before a large number of people receive it. Then again, we have to wait and see how effective it is. Humanity has never been reminded of their mortality as in the past year, whether we will heed that will make all the difference in 2021.





The writer is based in

Maryland, USA



