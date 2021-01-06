What coronavirus showed us about capitalism and socialism





Covid-19 showed the world that it is socialism that can save humanity by defeating the coronavirus and other future forms of pandemics and both natural and man-made disasters. It further showed that capitalism in its unrestrained form is responsible for this pandemic, incapable of containing it and paves the way for more dangerous and unmanageable pandemics in the future. In order to save the earth from further disasters that can cause irreplaceable damages to life or humanity and also to ensure human progress towards a peaceful, equitable and just society, humanity must have transition from the present system of capitalist exploitation to socialism of justice for all. Covid-19 holds some specific lessons that go against capitalism and speak for socialism.





If properly made use of, these lessons can pave a development path which is equitable, just, sustainable and desired by the majority of the world population. The problem is that lessons taught by the coronavirus is being and will be thrown away and opposite of the lessons is being and will be implemented by those who are in power worldwide. It is because these lessons go against the interests of the ruling classes who are the guardians of the .01% who own majority of the wealth of the world. The lessons are for us to work for the majority of mankind who are slipping into impoverishment and seeing the gap between them and the rich growing more and more, but who are powerless in its implementation. So the lessons have not only been wasted but the ruling class is implementing just the opposite, which is, in fact, natural in the neoliberal capitalist environment of the present time.







Covid-19 first of all made people committed to what science says and teaches. All over the world peoples belonging to various faiths paid attention to what scientists said about the pandemic and stayed away from houses of worship, prayers and gatherings. WHO Director-General became the most well-known person all over the world because everyone including the government heads and policymakers glued their ears to what he said. Then there was the return of nature during the lockdown period through reduction of carbon-di-oxide emission, increasing spread of green areas and insects and animals again finding safe places in the absence of invasion by human beings for some time. Many of us, especially nature-lovers, became elated for these unprecedented results of nature having some relief from human invasion. This relief, however, was short-lived because it originated from human unemployment and economic miseries, not from human development.





The biggest lessons of Covid-19, however, are in the socio-political realm of humanity. It taught that human beings can survive only through unity and solidarity, by sharing their wealth equitably, by helping one another in the period of disasters. This pandemic is a man-made natural disaster. It has close relation with climate change which is caused by human economic actions dissonant with cooperation and empathy. Noam Chomsky said in an interview, "As habitat is destroyed, animals that humans have had no contact with come out of the forests, humans move in. There's more contact." (Noam Chomsky: What History Shows Us About Responding to Coronavirus, Literary Hub, May 28, 2020)







This virus jumped from bats to humans. The coronavirus pandemic also has a strong connection with neoliberal politics dominating in the present world. Chomsky has rightly pointed to the political root of this pandemic, "One lesson is that it's another colossal failure of the neoliberal version of capitalism. Massive failure." He said in another interview, the neoliberal hammer came to ensure "that governments are not allowed to do anything, that governments are the problem, not the solution." (Chomsky on Covid-19: The latest massive failure of neoliberalism, Euractiv, Apr 25, 2020)





But during this pandemic, it is the government that had to come forward in every country to save people and get out of this crisis. Governments had to impose lockdowns, keep people updated about the number of death and infection among the population and make them aware about wearing face masks and frequently washing hands. Those countries, where governments did this well with sincerity, have done better in tackling the condition. On the other hand, the countries, where state heads took it lightly and rather made fun of it, paid in large number of human deaths and infection.







Trump and Brazil's President Bolsonaro come as top examples of the latter types. For Trump's irresponsible behavior, America saw the unprecedented level of failure during the pandemic and Trump had to face defeat in the presidential election for this. This result has made other Trump followers like Boris Johnson, the British Trump, to change their behavior a little bit and try to move away from their previous Trumpian policies. These are the governments who are leading the anti-people neoliberal ideological attacks against anything public in the present world and also turning the state machinery aggressive and fascist by increasing the surveillance and controlling power over their peoples.







Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis wrote, "We used to think, with good reason, that globalization had defanged national governments. … Then the pandemic struck. Overnight, governments grew claws and bared sharpened teeth. They closed borders and grounded planes, imposed draconian curfews on our cities, shut down our theatres and museums, and forbade us from comforting our dying parents. They even did what no one thought possible before the Apocalypse: they canceled sporting events. The first secret was thus exposed: Governments retain inexorable power. What we discovered in 2020 is that governments had been choosing not to exercise their enormous powers so that those whom globalization had enriched could exercise their own." (The Seven Secrets of 2020, Project Syndicate, Dec 28, 2020)







The Modi government of India took advantage of Covid-19 in promoting neoliberal agenda by declaring sudden lockdown bringing death and chaos in the lives of informal workers, using anti-Muslim citizenship laws and harassing protesters. Other countries with authoritarian governments also took similar measures to fulfill their mission of safeguarding the elite and making the poor vulnerable to joblessness and coronavirus infection. These governments are free market fundamentalists and always preach for the minimum role or absence of the government from the public life. Yet, during this pandemic they bared their teeth in the most aggressive manner in order to keep people away from protest against their pro-elite policies.





Meagan Day wrote an article "US Billionaires Have Increased Their Riches By $1 Trillion During the Pandemic" in the Jacobin (11.24.2020). She wrote, "Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) published a report called "Billionaire Wealth vs. Community Health: Protecting Essential Workers from Pandemic Profiteers." Its authors determined that since March 2020, the total net worth of the country's 647 billionaires grew by almost $960 billion. At that rate, it's likely that by the time you read this article, that figure will have topped a trillion dollars."







Mr. Varoufakis wrote the same thing in a more ironic tone, "Consider the stupendous increase since mid-March in the wealth of America's 614 billionaires. The additional $931 billion they amassed did not result from any innovation or ingenuity that generated additional profits. They got richer in their sleep, so to speak, as central banks flooded the financial system with manufactured money that caused asset prices, and thus billionaires' wealth, to skyrocket." (The Seven Secrets of 2020)







Credit for successful controlling the pandemic went to countries whose governments were either run by some socialist parties or bourgeois parties not committed to the ideology of the absence of government. Successful countries are: China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, New Zealand etc. And the countries coming forward with generous support for other countries are, surprisingly, China and Cuba, two countries run by communist parties, whereas leader of the so-called free world, the USA, withdrew itself from the World Health Organization and turned towards racist nationalism.







One significant difference between this pandemic and other past ones is that there has been a great progress in medical treatment this time. The discovery of the vaccine against the coronavirus is almost miraculous because of the short span of time for it, only one year compared with at least ten years in previous cases. This miraculous success of human efforts is the outcome of socialist ideals like global cooperation, international solidarity, strong role of the government and the state and nonprofit attitude for social welfare. Discovery of this vaccine is not any miracle performed by any private business enterprise. The pharmaceutical companies got unprecedented financial and policy supports from their governments for this amazing success. Behind the scene it was the public money and support that has made it possible.







Leigh Phillips wrote in the Jacobin (12.22.2020), "While the American private pharmaceutical giant and its German biotech start-up partner may bear the name of the first vaccine, this is no triumph for capitalism. Pfizer-BioNTech, along with the second-place finisher, Moderna, and the other front-runners, all depended on years of public-sector funding for their success, and, in many cases, on research actually performed by government or public university labs long before 2020. And again during this plague year, these private companies relied on state shepherding and bankrolling of the vaccine development process or, in the case of Pfizer, state-guaranteed purchase of millions of doses."







And in the same manner in his above-mentioned article Varoufakis wrote that "the record-fast development, testing, approval, and rollout of Covid-19 vaccines" reveals that "science depends on state aid." He reminds those who speak for markets' capacity to respond quickly to humanity's needs, "the administration of the most anti-science US president ever - a president who ignored, intimidated, and mocked experts even during the worst pandemic in a century - allocated $10 billion to ensure that scientists had the resources they needed."







But, whereas the success of vaccine discovery is the result of "a glorious marvel of science, cooperation, and economic planning", Leigh Phillips points to what is going to happen in vaccine distribution, "the lifeboat ethics of vaccine rollout is a horrifying display of the inefficiency and cruelty of capitalism."







The I percent in society and the rich countries are trying to grab the vaccine first and deprive the 99 percent and the developing countries, who mainly bear the brunt of the pandemic, of the benefits of that 'glorious marvel of science, cooperation, and economic planning'. Humanity must reject the plundering culture of capitalism and achieve transition into socialism only which can effectively deal with shocks and disasters, both natural and man-made, coming in the future.





The writer is Editor of Biggan O Sangskriti, a little mag.









