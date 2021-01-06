Pablo Neruda: A blend of a poet and diplomat

Pablo Neruda





If you ask me about poetry, I can only give a wry smile. Actually, poetry is not my forte. One of the reasons might be that I can feel poetry but cannot perceive it accordingly! So, I rather turn myself to stories and novels. Nonetheless, Neruda is the exception. It is mainly for two reasons. First, he is fairly understandable to the mass and so does I. That is why he called himself --"the people's poet". It is the everyday people who shaped his world and the themes of his poems. He made an effort to speak to everyday people simply and clearly, on a level that anyone could understand. Second, I have also a liking for Latin literature. It is an undeniable fact that without knowing him well, I may not be able to understand Latin literature fervently.







A romantic and a revolutionary, Pablo Neruda was not only one of the most celebrated poets of the 20th century but also one of the most accessible and controversial. Originally written in Spanish, his poems often use straightforward language and everyday experience to create a lasting impact. In this write-up, I intend to trace the life and legacy of the Chilean poet in brief who is coined by Gabriel García Márquez as 'the greatest poet of the twentieth century, in any language'.





Pablo Neruda was not effectively explored until recently. The exploration happened In 2014 when a stunning collection of previously unknown poems found by archivists in boxes kept at the Pablo Neruda Foundation in Chile. However, his works available in English represent only a small portion of his total output.







Neruda's life is the juxtaposition of sadness and success. For instance, he achieved the Novel prize in literature but also was in prison for three years for rescuing refugees when he was a consul in Spain. Neruda wrote in Spanish. In his poems, he often used lucid language and everyday experience to create a lasting impact. In a small Chilean town in 1904, he began to write under the pen name --- "Pablo Neruda". The poems in his early collection, "Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair", were tender and perceptive illuminating the subtleties of love and enchantment. In "Poem VI" for example, he writes:







" Tu recuerdo es de luz, de hum, de estanque en calma!







Masalla de tus ojos ardian los crepusc ulos"





[Your memory is made of light, of smoke, of a still pond!





Beyond your eyes, further on, the evenings were blazing]





Later, he poured this attention to detail into poems of appreciation for everyday objects. Many of the 225 short poems in his collection, " All the Odes" are dedicated to the assortment of small, apparently insignificant items that surround us, from a pair of shoelaces to a watermelon. In his words, an onion is "mas Hermosa aue un ave, de plumas cegardoras" [more beautiful than a bird, with blinding feathers], while a tuna in the market is said as a "bala del profundo, oceano, proyectil natatorio tevi, muorto" [Bullet from the deep, ocean, and swimming projectile I saw you, dead].





Despite the early literary success, Neruda struggled financially and took a series of diplomatic jobs in places such as Burma, Indonesia, Singapore and Spain. In 1936, while Neruda was working at the consulate in Madrid, civil war broke out and the government was overthrown by a fascist military dictatorship. Amidst the chaotic insurgency, Neruda organised an evacuation of refugees from Spain to Chile, saving 2000 lives. However, throughout twenty years abroad, Neruda captured his experiences abroad in a three-volume poetry collection titled, "Residence on Earth". Many of these poems were experimental and surreal, merging epic landscapes, supernatural themes, and feelings of longing with a discussion of political strife and a poet's responsibility to speak out against injustice. For instance, in "I explain a few things", he lingers on haunting details of the destruction of the Spanish Civil War.







For the rest of his life, Neruda restricted himself to revolutionary ideals. His politics led to several years of exile before he was able to return to Chile in 1952. While in exile, his influential, "Canto General" attempts to retell the entire history of Latin America through poetry, touching on everything from its flora and fauna to its politics and wars, but above all paying homage to the common people behind its civilization's achievement. Neruda viewed poetry as a social act. He practised politics through his poetry.







After returning from exile, Neruda lived in Chile for the rest of his life. In 1970, at age 66, Neruda ran for president of Chile before yielding to Salvador Allende and becoming his close advisor. However, in 1973, General Augusto Pinochet overthrew Allende in a military coup. Neruda died in a hospital soon after the coup. Because of the timing of his death soon after the coup, rumours swirled that he either died of sadness or was assassinated. Although the hospital recorded his cause of death as cancer, the death remains inconclusive until now to his family, friends and followers.







In today's world, Neruda's lines are referred and uttered at protests and procession all over the world as a source of inspiration and aspirations. Much like his life, his poems links between romance and rebellion by emphasising the everyday moments worth confronting.





The writer is a researcher on language education policy and Assistant Professor of English at the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

Leave Your Comments