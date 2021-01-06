Not Too Distant! Not too Distinct!



The world tourism sector has witnessed a devastating downfall due to COVID-19. Due to COVID 19 people's physical movement is restricted even to the shortest of distances. Tour operators around the world have gone through a severe financial crisis. The study of Hoque, Shikha, Hasanat, Arif, & Hamid (2020) has proven that in the context of China. Similar results have been seen in the context of India as well, where a 30% drop in domestic travel has been noticed (Patel, Sharma, Kharoliwal, & Khemariya,2020).As a result, some of the companies even went towards a shutdown. Amidst, the corona pandemic the idea of Edward Huygens - a Professor at Wageningen University & Research (WUR), who campaigned for the idea that tourism, may be experienced just in our backyard and surroundings rather than going for long traveling to distant and distinct places, become more relevant than ever before.EdwardHuygens - the prime advocate of neighborhood tourism has been an active member of the Left-Green party in Iceland. He became a reserve member of the parliament of Iceland and as of 2017 served as the vice-chairman of the party while it led the coalition government in 2017. He is instrumental in the theory and practice of landscape development, urban environment, and sustainable tourism in different parts of the world.







As we have seen that the advent of COVID -19 restricts the physical movement of the people and they are mostly confined to their home but they look for an opportunity to go out avoiding public contact. During the pandemic, people are expected to visit the nearby close areaand also expected to visit private places maintaining social distancing. Therefore, these alternative modes of tourism become more relevant. It will be more attractive if the tourist places or any kinds ofattractions or any leisure activities are located in the near nearby neighborhood. The tourism industry will have adapted to this new situation and will have to come up with new concepts and services to make people feel good in their neighborhood. However, entrepreneurs would face real challenges in creating such places in busy urban hubs, which may create a sense of relief amongst us. Greenery, fresh air, well-maintainedand unspoiled habitats, seating arrangement for small groups, open space, food carts, open-air music, even small shops may create entertain urban dwellers. The everyday day-long gathering of people around the rail stations throughout Tokyo city is a good example of everyday tourism of Tokyoites. Dhaka city Parks, if maintained properly would surely bring many visitors. The mere open space in front of the imperial palace in Tokyo is considered a unique tourist spot because ofits serenity. Our Ramna Park could be such a source of tranquility for the city dwellers.





There are several tourist spots in Dhaka city that can facilitate these sorts of short-distance day-long tours. For example, we have a Jal Jungle Kavya. Jal Jungle Kavya is located at Pubail in Gazipur district. If you want to get out of city life and enjoy the open rural environment, there is no more beautiful place than this. It is built on an area of about 90 bighas. We also have the Sonargaon Folk Art Museum. Sonargaon Museum is one of the places of interest located in Panam Nagar of Narayanganj district near Dhaka. Folk art fairs are held here in winter for months. The gates of the museum are open every Friday to Wednesday from 10.00 am to 5.00 am. The ticket price is less, only 20 taka per person. Then there is Padma Resort, which is located on the banks of river Padna in Louhjong Upazila of Munshiganj district in Dhaka division. Those who are looking for a wonderful view of the river bank and Kanshaful can come here from here if they want. You will reach by car in 2 hours from Dhaka. Inside the cottage are restaurants, river cruises, and huge sports venues.Bangabandhu Safari Park is another popular tourist sport near Dhaka.







It is located just 5 km west of Bagher Bazar on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway. The interior of the park is further divided into 5 sections - Core Safari, Safari Kingdom, Biodiversity Park, Extensive Asian Diversity Park, and Bangabandhu Square. Apart from that, we also have Jamuna Resort, which is located near the Jamuna Bridge between Tangail and Sirajganj districts. In addition to tourist accommodation, there is a swimming pool, sports facilities, gym and other facilities inside. The cost will be 4000 takas per person. Besides, the resort offers a variety of packages for various festivals.You can visit Nikli Haor in Kishoreganj to get a touch of soothing nature in an open environment. From Dhaka, you can go by bus or train to Kishoreganj town, from there by CNG to Nikli Ghat. Rent a boat from the ghat and visit Haor. Remember, the end of the rainy season is the best time to visit Haor. These are just a few examples. There are many more like Dream Holiday Park, Nakshi Palli, Jinda Park etc. All of these locations can facilitate short, day-long tours as they are close to the city. Even though we only discussed locations near Dhaka here, almost all cities have such tourist spots close to them.







However, the socio-economic realities of our country may not be favorable for these kinds of tourism to develop as yet. The establishment of recreational spots around Dhaka city may be possible but the maintenance of these in long run would be difficult. Furthermore, Bangladeshi families are traditional and do not let their children especially the daughters to travel on their own due to safety and security concerns. Therefore, entrepreneurs, regulators, and other concerns should take those factors in their consideration while developing such urban recreational spots. The option of community tourism is not only relevant to urban centers but also for the semi-urban and rural communities. People can visit nearby locations, within or close to local communities regardless of their residence. It would be considered as convenience product as it would be both time and budget efficient. It's expected that these types of tourism practice would eventually consider as the alternative mode of tourism and sustain due to theircost-effectiveness and ease of use.







Dr. SSM Sadrul Huda, Associate Professor, Dept. of Management North South University.





