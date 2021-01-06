Diner Sheshe





"Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na happens to be one of my favorite movies and it's a coincidence that my name is Aditi. So when I joined Tinder, my bio read, 'Want someone to sing Kabhi Kabhi Aditi and mean it'. And guess what this boy's first message to me was? 'All set to be the Rats to your Meow'.







What followed was a day long conversation wherein we spoke fluently in Bollywood-be it movie dialogues or songs. He was so easy to speak to. The only problem was that he lived in Bombay while I was in Odisha, so we couldn't meet even though we wanted to. But that didn't stop us from talking. Eventually, the conversation moved from Tinder to WhatsApp and I saved his number as 'Rats ?' when I showed it to him, he asked when the '?' would go.. I just said, 'When I know you'll be sticking around.'





I think he took that as a challenge because everyday he'd come up with a new activity for us to do. On some occasions we'd play Ludo or Pictionary online, but most of the time, we'd watch a movie virtually. This one time, he organised an online treasure hunt for me which led to an online screening of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. But my favorite virtual date with him has to be the one where we got on a video call, synced our music and danced. It felt like he was right there; I realized just how much I liked him.







So, 10 days later, on his birthday, I sent him a comic strip which I'd designed- it confessed my feelings for him. That took some courage, but when he said he felt the same, I was so relieved! But we still hadn't met-somehow, our schedules were running parallel to each other's and the only free time I had was in the last week of December. One day, on a whim, he asked, 'Meet me in Manali on 31st? Let's end the year together!' It was a little out there, but I couldn't have asked for a better first date. In a heartbeat, I said 'yes'!







Humans of Bombay, Fb





