Worldwide waffling





President Trump called Friday for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, to challenge the state's incumbent Republican Sen. John Thune for his seat in Congress in 2022. Trump backed Noem's candidacy for Senate while referring to Thune as a "RINO," or "Republican In Name Only." Thune drew Trump's ire recently after he criticized the president's bid to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. "I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem, run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary," Trump wrote on Twitter.











All London primary schools will now be closed at the start of term for most pupils. It comes two days after the government said only those in 22 of London's 32 boroughs would be affected by closures amid surging COVID-19 rates in the capital. Earlier, the leaders of eight London boroughs called on the government to make a U-turn as they were "struggling to understand the rationale" behind the move.







The U-turn means around a million pupils aged between four and 11 will face remote learning from Monday, after youngsters in 27 other local authorities outside the capital were told on Wednesday they would be taught online for an indefinite period. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the decision about when they could return to school would be reviewed by 18 January.









In a speech addressing the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Joe Biden acknowledged that with vaccines being distributed, "brighter days are coming." However, the speech overall had a sobering tone, with the president-elect acknowledging the more than 330,000 coronavirus deaths, as well as the potential for many more over the winter. "We need to be honest: The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, a very tough period for our nation - maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic," he said.











The Senate voted on Friday to override President Donald Trump's veto of the sweeping defense bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act, delivering a bipartisan rebuke to the President in his final days in office. Trump's veto forced Republicans to decide whether to defy the President in support of legislation that sets defense policy for the country.





The legislation, however, originally passed both the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities and the House voted on Monday to override the veto. The final vote was 81-13, far above the two-thirds majority needed. Trump had threatened to veto the defense bill, which includes pay raises for America's soldiers and modernizations for equipment.





