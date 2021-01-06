Prof Jalal U Ahmed dies



Former Rotary Governer Professor Jalal U Ahmed (81) passed away in Dhaka on Monday due to old age complications. He was the Governor of Rotary Bangladesh in the 1991-92 session. His janaza prayers were held at Baitul Mamur Mosque in city's Nakhalpara area after the Johar prayers. He was later buried at Azimpur Graveyard.







Rotary Governor Md Rubayet Hossain, Rotary Governor (Elect) Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqi, Rotary Governor (Nominee) Engineer MA Wahab and former Governor and Rotary leaders have expressed deep shock over his passing. He is survived by two sons, grandchildren and numerous relatives and well-wishers.

