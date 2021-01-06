'BD eyes World's cyber security hub'



State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Tuesday said Bangladesh in the Global Cyber Security Index now lifted to 8th position from 73rd and the country will be developed as the world's cyber security service providing hub in future.





The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the "National Cyber Drill-2020" competition aimed at capacity building of government and non-government organizations on cyber security at the Idea Floor auditorium at ICT Tower in Agargaon, said a press release, rpeorts BSS.





He said that young talents will be built up in that way by taking various effective steps. BGD e-Gov Cirt of Information and Communication Technology Department organized this competition on the occasion of "Digital Bangladesh Day-2020".





Palak said cyber security was indispensable to ensure social, political and economic stability in the country, adding that the ICT division has been striving hard to ensure state and private cyber security.He said training was being imparted through digital security agencies to ensure security in various sectors of the country including banking, health and civil aviation.





Palak said 1,000 cyber security experts will be built up in the country in the next five years. 'Through this, the talented cyber security personnel of Bangladesh will contribute to the world in cyber security and will earn huge foreign exchange by creating new jobs in the country.He said Bangladesh will keep the world cyber risk free in future as it contributes to the UN peacekeeping mission.



The award ceremony was presided over by Md. Rezaul Karim, Director General, of Digital Security Agency.The 1st place in this national group cyber drill competition was won by Silicon Bits led by Animesh Khaskel, The 2nd place was bagged by Infinity Bytes led by Md. Russell Bhuiyan and 3rd was Heimdall led by Md. Khatib Al Fahad.Later, the state minister handed over prizes among the winners.





