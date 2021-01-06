Irfan Selim gets bail in two cases



A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to Irfan Selim, son of Awami League leader Haji Selim and former ward councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).Dhaka Additional District Magistrate Court Judge Bhaskar Debnath Bappi passed the order on condition that Irfan appears before the court on Tuesday every week.He was sentenced to six months imprisonment for keeping the walkie-talkies illegally and another six months for possessing illegal liquor on October 26, 2020 by a mobile court led by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), reports UNB.





Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from the house during the drive. Rab detained Irfan from his father's residence on Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka on October 26 on charge of ''attacking'' Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy. Before that, Lt Wasif filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station naming four people including Irfan and several unnamed accused.

