FI chief scared by Nagad CEO over loan recovery

Dr Md Abdul Khaleque Khan and Tanvir Mishuk



The CEO of a financial institution has allegedly been given death threat by a loan defaulter for asking him to repay outstanding loan money, which sparks an ominous sign to the country's debt-burdened banking sector.





Police sources said Dr Md Abdul Khaleque Khan, Managing Director and CEO of International Leasing has lodged a complaint with the city's Palton police station against Tanvir Mishuk, Managing Director and CEO of Nagad, a digital financial service provider and requested the police to take necessary action. According to the complaint, Tanvir Mashuk took a total of Tk 30 crore from International Leasing in 1997 but is yet to repay the money as per loan contract.





After repeated requests, sources said Tanvir of Nagad issued some checks as repayments of the loan, which were dishonored by respected banks.Tanvir Mishuk asked the CEO of International Leasing not to file any case against him and threatened to harass him by filing cases with the Anti Corruption Commission and courts in 64 districts using his political and social influence, according to the complaint filed with the police.





"I am scared as he told me over the phone that he is most powerful", Dr Khaleque Khan, CEO of International Leasing mentioned in his complain with Paltan police.The incident sparks a dangerous sign to the country's debt-burdened banking sector where banks and financial institutions are suffocating with mounting bad loans by a large number of willful loan defaulters.





A central bank official said the incident with International Leasing, a non-bankfinancial institution (NBFI) is a serious act by a loan defaulter and a reflection of the ailing banking and NBFI sector of Bangladesh.At present, 33 NBFIs are running their business, of which at least 10 are finding it difficult to repay their depositors money.





In July last year, the BB had to start the process of liquidating People's Leasing and Financial Services as the two NBFIs failed to repay depositors' money despite maturity of funds."Stern action should be taken against wilful defaulters like Nagad CEO Tanvir Mishuk to clean up the messes from the banking and financial sector", The Central Bank official said.





Leave Your Comments