Country witnesses huge rush of gold



At least 9,367 pieces of gold bars weighing more than one ton arrived to the country legally from abroad on November.National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources said, such amount of gold came to the country through an airport named Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram. Its exact amount was 1,098 Kg in which the government has earned around Tk 19.55 crore.





Customs sources of Shah Amanat Airport said, a ton of gold was brought to the country by the passengers complying with the designated baggage rules, which has broken down the record of this airport in a month. Earlier, there was no record of entering so much gold into the country through the airport.







Earlier on November in 2019, only 13 Kg and 64 grams of gold arrived at Chattogram Airport legally. From these, the government earned around Tk 6.3 lakh. On October of the last year, 259 Kg of gold entered into the country legally through the airport. With the gold, the government earned revenue at Tk 4.84 crore.







On the other hand, from July 2019 to March of the last year, the expats returned from abroad brought 104 Kg and 235 grams of gold under the baggage rule in which the government earned revenue at Tk 4.75 crore. The data of November surpassed all other records compared to the previous period.According to the NBR rules, a passenger can legally bring a maximum of 20 Bhoris of gold or two bars under the baggage rule. For this, one has to pay a duty of Tk 2 thousand per bhori. Gold ornaments weighing 100 bhoris can be brought free of duties.



Prior to 2018, there was no system of importing gold legally in the country without the baggage rule. In 2018, the government implemented a gold policy. Under this policy, the institutions approved by the Bangladesh Bank have been importing gold legally. Under this policy, two companies have imported 25 Kg of gold in the last one year.







Several other companies have applied for importing gold.The Data shows that the expatriates brought gold 43 times more in a month through Chattogram Airport than the amount of gold imported by the gold traders in one year. In the last 2019-20 FY, the expats brought more than 104 Kg of gold bars through the airport.



As a result, customs officials were surprised to find more than a ton of gold arriving at an airport in November alone.Dilip Kumar Agarwala, General Secretary of Bangladesh Jewelery Association (BAJUS) said, "The annual demand of gold is 20 to 30 tons in the country. To prevent misuse of the gold, the government should take initiative to stop bring of gold in this process.





The government has given legal licenses to 18 people of the country to import gold. To implement the Gold Policy 2018, no person may be able to bring 20 Bhoris of gold in the baggage rule. In this regard, Chattogram Customs Commissioner Fakhrul Alam said, "It is unbelievable that so many gold bars came to the country legally in a month during the corona pandemic.







So much gold did not come legally in the last financial year. However, the government is getting revenue as gold comes through the baggage rule. But the question is - where is this gold going? Are passengers actually using it or going somewhere else," he questioned."Smuggling of gold has decreased due to tougher surveillance by customs. We are working hard to stop smuggling. There is no lack of sincerity in our work," he added.









---Golam Mostofa, Chattogram





