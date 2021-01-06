Saudi expats looking to better days

Representational image. -Collected



The lives of expatriate Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia have been upended to a large extent due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many had to come back home after losing livelihoods in the oil-rich country. A major portion of the rest has been passing days in hardships. However, they are looking to better days in the New Year, thanks to the vaccines that are on the way.Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries in the Gulf region that began vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech jab.





Fokhrul Islam Muhammad Forhad, an expatriate Bangladeshi living in Medina, talked to the Asian Age on different aspects of the lives of his fellow-countrymen in that country and said, ''I hope the New Year will bring something good for us as vaccination has been progressing uninterruptedly here.''





Forhad, who works for Bangla TV as a correspondent, hoped that the intensity of the virus would come down soon and ease the situation.Mizanur Rahman, who is a hotel businessman in Mecca, hoped that the Umrah Hajj would begin in full swing this year, leading to a momentum in hotel business.Hundreds of thousands of people from across the world perform Umrah Hajj round the year, which came to a grinding halt due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.





''The intensity of the pathogen has come down significantly in Saudi Arabia due to strict health guidelines imposed by the government. So, hopefully the situation will be normal soon,'' said Bangladeshi expatriate journalist Bahar Bakul from Jeddah. A similar assessment came from expatriate Bangladeshi Abul Bashir, who lives in Riyadh and works for RTV as its KSA Bureau Chief. He said, ''All are bouncing back from the concussions of the deadly Covid-19. And expatriates are awaiting a silver lining.''







Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Bangladeshis and the biggest contributor of the country's remittance inflow. Bangladesh officially earns more than $3 billion a year in remittances from Saudi Arabia. However, the amount may be around $7.5 billion if illegal money transfers are counted, say media reports.



Bachhu Mia, who works as a laborer in Al-Namas, some 120 kilometers north of Abha in Asir Province, said, ''Things are getting normal here gradually. The New Year will create the scope for jobs if the situation doesn't worsen further.''It needs to be mentioned here that most Bangladeshis living in the oil-rich country are laborers. Lockdowns and restrictions on movement, caused by the virus, have pushed them largely into trouble.



A Bangladeshi fish trader in Khamis Mushayt in Asir Province, who is the proprietor of Shyamol Bangla and widely known as Chowdhury, told this correspondent, ''Business in the year 2020 was shattered largely due to the coronavirus fallout. However, the situation is improving and the New Year will bring something new.''



Every year thousands of Bangladeshis land in Saudi Arabia seeking employment, the largest labor market for the country. The outbreak of Covid-19 has put a brake on the process. However, the Saudi embassy in Dhaka has recently begun issuing visas again, opening the door to new hopes and possibilities for Bangladeshis.











